Levy on May ballot backed by Lane County Sheriff
Lane County's public safety levy renewal will officially be on the May ballot, following the Board of County Commissioners unanimous vote Tuesday morning. The renewal would maintain the same rate as the last ten years: 55 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value. That comes out to just under $10 per month for the average home owner.
Eugene, Springfield & Bethel School District Superintendents discuss COVID challenges
Superintendents from the Eugene 4J, Springfield, and Bethel school districts spoke at the City Club of Eugene Friday, saying the pandemic helped them find solutions to make schools even better. They say the disruption of the traditional education process forced educators to think outside the box and create new strategies...
Lane Arts Council in-school Artist Residencies reignite creativity in 4J schools
EUGENE, Ore. — According to a press release, the 2022-23 school year has seen a resurgence of the arts in elementary classrooms across Eugene School District 4J. Supported by the district and funding raised through ArtSpark, Lane Arts Council has scheduled 23 Artist Residencies in 12 Eugene 4J elementary schools so far this year.
The Lane County High School mock trial returns to the Circuit Courthouse
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County High School mock trial competition returned to the Lane County Circuit Courthouse on Saturday. McNary, North Eugene, South Eugene Thurston, and Yamhill high school students enacted mock court cases. Each student took on the role of attorney, witness, expert, or court officer. This...
Roseburg Warming Center to open Monday night, seeking volunteers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Thursday morning, Feb. 16. According to a release from the City of Roseburg, Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg says, "everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens Street." Stallings is reportedly expected to watch the weather to consider extending the opening to Thursday and Friday nights.
Instructors at the University of Oregon share personal accounts of earthquake
EUGENE, Ore. — As rescuers continue to search the rubble of destruction following Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a pair of Turkish-language teachers at the University of Oregon are doing their part to raise awareness for their home country. "For now I think the biggest goal of...
FOOD for Lane County's 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience:The spotlight is on Hop Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — All through February, restaurant chefs around Lane County are putting forth their own unique grilled cheese options for the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience. The event is a fundraiser for Food for Lane County, an organization that helps local people who are experiencing food insecurity. Eugene's...
GasBuddy: Eugene prices down this week, 'enjoy the declines while they last'
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy's weekly survey of 78 gas stations in Eugene shows at 6.5 cents per gallon drop, making the average to start the week $3.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Eugene are 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 34.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Roseburg Warming Center expands opening this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help expand its Roseburg Warming Center opening this week from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Saturday morning, Feb. 18. Everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the...
Eugene Police seek tips on life-threatening assault
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone with information on an assault that left the victim with life-threatening injures to come forward. The male victim was found at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, February 13 behind a business in the area of 1045 Green Acres Road, Eugene Police said in a news release.
Sheriff's Office: armed robbery investigation, tips needed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, according to a release from DCSO. On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 P.M., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had reportedly just occurred...
Marion County jury finds man guilty of murder
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On February 10, a Marion County Jury found 34-year-old Antonio Julian Soto of Silverton, Oregon, guilty of murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to the Marion...
Lebanon Firefighters respond to grass fire
LACOMB, Ore. — Late Friday afternoon the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to report of a small grass fire in the Lacomb area. LFD says the districts Lacomb substation responded to the fire with a single engine however when they arrived they found 2-foot flames in areas going across the field.
Chicken wings: Local restaurants meet demand for the gameday snack
EUGENE, Ore. — Family, friends, and football. The wholeheartedly American experience of gathering around a TV and cheering on your favorite football team isn't complete without something to munch on. But what's more iconic than the humble chicken wing?. Small, bite sized, and messy. Wings have become a staple...
Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
Shots fired in Springfield in dispute over stolen cat
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a Eugene man involved in a shooting incident that began when he and three females went to a Springfield residence about a stolen cat. Just after 11:00 p.m. on February 7th, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident...
Tips sought in Coburg Road Walgreens armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released the descriptions of two suspects that robbed a Walgreens pharmacy at gunpoint and are asking anyone with information on the robbery to come forward. In a news release, EPD says that at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, a 911...
Oregon State softball goes 2-3 at Baton Rouge Invitational
On Saturday, Oregon State softball was outscored 20-0 across games against New Mexico and LSU at the Baton Rouge Invitational. Sunday, they got some measure of revenge in a 6-3 win over Nicholls State to start the day. Frankie Hammoude homered in the first to kick off the scoring. The...
Van Klinken sets new NCAA record in shot put
Back in 2017, Ole Miss's Raven Saunders set the NCAA record in the indoor shot put. Well now that record is no more, as it was shattered by an Oregon Duck. Jorinde Van Klinken competing in the Don Kirby Invitational in New Mexico. She throws it 19.57 meters, narrowly beating...
Fatal crash on Highway 99W kills 18-year-old driver
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies responded to a two vehicle single-fatality crash on Highway 99W near the Corvallis Airport on Friday at approximately 6:40 P.M. According to a release from BCSO, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Highway 99W, a two-lane roadway, passing...
