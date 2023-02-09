Read full article on original website
Related
Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday the state's funding of public education falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts in a lawsuit that was first launched eight years ago in pursuit of potentially billions of dollars in additional annual support. Commonwealth...
Win in court doesn't assure more Pennsylvania school funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is the latest state where the public school funding system was found to be unconstitutional, but the experience in other states suggests there's no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for the poorer school districts that sued in hopes of getting billions of dollars more for their budgets.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
Senator John Fetterman leaves hospital
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman's...
Parents sue West Shore School District for use of curriculum designed to teach students 'values and virtues'
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two families are suing a Cumberland County school district under claims that the school did not honor requests for religious exemptions from certain lessons for their children. West Shore School District adopted CharacterStrong curriculum with approval from the Board of School Directors. The lessons are...
Federal court imposes deadline on Capital Region Water to address chronic sewage overflows into Susquehanna River
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from November 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Monday filed a consent decree in federal court that will require Capital Region Water to create an effective long-term control plan by Dec. 31, 2024, to reduce sewage overflows into the Susquehanna River, according to two non-profit environmental groups dedicated to monitoring pollution levels in the river and public health.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0