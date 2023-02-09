ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday the state's funding of public education falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts in a lawsuit that was first launched eight years ago in pursuit of potentially billions of dollars in additional annual support. Commonwealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Win in court doesn't assure more Pennsylvania school funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is the latest state where the public school funding system was found to be unconstitutional, but the experience in other states suggests there's no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for the poorer school districts that sued in hopes of getting billions of dollars more for their budgets.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Senator John Fetterman leaves hospital

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Federal court imposes deadline on Capital Region Water to address chronic sewage overflows into Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from November 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Monday filed a consent decree in federal court that will require Capital Region Water to create an effective long-term control plan by Dec. 31, 2024, to reduce sewage overflows into the Susquehanna River, according to two non-profit environmental groups dedicated to monitoring pollution levels in the river and public health.
HARRISBURG, PA
