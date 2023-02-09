Read full article on original website
WEAR
New span of Three Mile Bridge to open Tuesday morning
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola will open Tuesday morning. FDOT announced Monday morning that the westbound span (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will open to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. The two spans of Pensacola Bay Bridge will now feature two eastbound and two...
WEAR
Victim in overturned kayak incident identified as 32-year-old Destin woman
DESTIN, Fla. -- Authorities identify a 32-year-old woman as the missing kayaker whose body was recovered Sunday in the Destin Harbor. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission tells WEAR News the fatal victim is 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman of Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, around 6:15 p.m....
WEAR
RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
Pensacola man charged with homicide in connection with Blue Angel Pkwy. shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 31 homicide investigation on Blue Angel Parkway. Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 37, was charged with homicide, probation violation and vehicle theft on Feb. 10. On Jan. 31, deputies said they responded to a home […]
Woman recovering after Gulf Shores hit and run
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Jessie Cook is still in pain Monday after she said she was struck by a vehicle walking home from work last Thursday night. “Any normal person would’ve stopped and made sure the other person was okay, or at least I would’ve. I’m not just going to hit somebody and know […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple-vehicle crash causes I-10 lane closures in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday has caused a lane closure. One westbound and one eastbound lane (inside lanes) of Interstate 10 near the 45 mile marker in Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at 12:15 p.m.
Chase ending in crash leads to arrest of Pensacola man wanted on several warrants: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After leading deputies on a chase on Sunday afternoon and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man is behind bars for several warrants, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Quentin Gholston was charged with robbery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession […]
Man shot and robbed near Duval Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said they were called to University Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, according to a department release. The release said Sunday just before noon is when officers arrived at University Hospital for the report. The man told officers he had been at the 1000 block of […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for February 12-18
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
WEAR
Escambia County Contractor Competency Board looks into complaints of local contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A client and the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board are looking into complaints regarding a local contractor. But the client says there's much more damage to be addressed, and some board members want to investigate. Within the past year, many viewers have reached out to share...
WEAR
2 teens taken to hospital after dirt bike collides with truck in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash involving a dirt bike in Cantonment Sunday afternoon. The accident happened near Lincoln Street and Louis Street around 3:49 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the dirt bike collided with a pick-up truck....
Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead
UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
2 corrections officers charged with battery of inmate: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two corrections officers at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview are charged with an alleged battery of an inmate. Both have been fired from the job. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the jail’s professional standards department personnel about the Jan. 29 incident. According to OCSO, 51-year-old […]
WEAR
Tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks upset by lot rent increase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An increase in lot fees is not sitting well with many tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks. Residents of Sabal Palm on Patricia Drive and Oakstead off of Massachusetts Avenue say they received notices from management last week. It notified them that effective May 1, lot rent will go up by more than $200.
WEAR
22-year-old wanted fugitive arrested for aggravated assault in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A 22-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested in Milton Monday afternoon after Santa Rosa County deputies responded to the Regency Inn hotel on Caroline Street. 22-year-old Noah Ryan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
One man dead after major crash on I-10 in Daphne that kept interstate closed for hours in both directions
UPDATE: 9:30 AM: Daphne Police sent this update about Sunday morning’s crash: Around 3:30 AM, February 12, 2023, a vehicle traveling westbound around the 37 mm on Interstate 10 crashed into the back of a second vehicle, sending both into the median. The first vehicle went through the barrier into the eastbound lanes, and the […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Investigators locate missing woman's body after kayak overturned in Destin Harbor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the missing kayaker's body has been found deceased Sunday. Deputies says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating this case and will release any additional information as it becomes available. --------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY:. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida...
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools confirms student found with gun at Montclair Elementary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Public Schools spokesman has confirmed a report of a student bringing a firearm on campus at Montclair Elementary School Monday. According to a parent who spoke to WEAR News, a student alerted a teacher that a kindergartner had a gun in his backpack.
getthecoast.com
Two former Okaloosa Corrections Officers charged with misdemeanor battery
On Monday, February 13, 2023, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that two former Corrections Officers at the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections in Crestview have been charged in connection with a misdemeanor battery involving an inmate January 29th. The investigation was launched after the Jail’s Professional Standards Department...
WEAR
Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for some residents in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for various areas in Escambia County Monday. The notice is effective immediately and impacts customers in the following areas:. Hwy.297A (Address Range: 2639 - 2830) Sherrilane Dr. (Address Range: 2334 - 2888) Creekwood Dr. (Address...
