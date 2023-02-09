ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

New span of Three Mile Bridge to open Tuesday morning

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola will open Tuesday morning. FDOT announced Monday morning that the westbound span (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will open to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. The two spans of Pensacola Bay Bridge will now feature two eastbound and two...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Victim in overturned kayak incident identified as 32-year-old Destin woman

DESTIN, Fla. -- Authorities identify a 32-year-old woman as the missing kayaker whose body was recovered Sunday in the Destin Harbor. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission tells WEAR News the fatal victim is 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman of Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, around 6:15 p.m....
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman recovering after Gulf Shores hit and run

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Jessie Cook is still in pain Monday after she said she was struck by a vehicle walking home from work last Thursday night. “Any normal person would’ve stopped and made sure the other person was okay, or at least I would’ve. I’m not just going to hit somebody and know […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple-vehicle crash causes I-10 lane closures in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday has caused a lane closure. One westbound and one eastbound lane (inside lanes) of Interstate 10 near the 45 mile marker in Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at 12:15 p.m.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Chase ending in crash leads to arrest of Pensacola man wanted on several warrants: Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After leading deputies on a chase on Sunday afternoon and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man is behind bars for several warrants, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Quentin Gholston was charged with robbery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot and robbed near Duval Street: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said they were called to University Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, according to a department release. The release said Sunday just before noon is when officers arrived at University Hospital for the report. The man told officers he had been at the 1000 block of […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for February 12-18

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead

UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

22-year-old wanted fugitive arrested for aggravated assault in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- A 22-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested in Milton Monday afternoon after Santa Rosa County deputies responded to the Regency Inn hotel on Caroline Street. 22-year-old Noah Ryan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
MILTON, FL
getthecoast.com

Two former Okaloosa Corrections Officers charged with misdemeanor battery

On Monday, February 13, 2023, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that two former Corrections Officers at the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections in Crestview have been charged in connection with a misdemeanor battery involving an inmate January 29th. The investigation was launched after the Jail’s Professional Standards Department...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for some residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for various areas in Escambia County Monday. The notice is effective immediately and impacts customers in the following areas:. Hwy.297A (Address Range: 2639 - 2830) Sherrilane Dr. (Address Range: 2334 - 2888) Creekwood Dr. (Address...

