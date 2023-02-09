ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An increase in lot fees is not sitting well with many tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks. Residents of Sabal Palm on Patricia Drive and Oakstead off of Massachusetts Avenue say they received notices from management last week. It notified them that effective May 1, lot rent will go up by more than $200.

