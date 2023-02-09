ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

S. F. Mori

Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism

The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified

A motorcyclist who died in a Sunday collision with a passenger van in Palm Springs was identified Monday morning. The Riverside County Coroner identified the rider as Chase Adamic, 33, of Indio. Palm Springs Fire Department said the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida The post Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
housebeautiful.com

The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring

Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KESQ News Channel 3

newsnationnow.com

California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor

(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Plaza West Covina | Shopping mall in California

Plaza West Covina (formerly Westfield West Covina, and before that Plaza at West Covina, West Covina Fashion Plaza, and West Covina Plaza) is a large regional shopping mall in West Covina, California, owned by the Starwood Capital Group. Its anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, XXI Forever, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, and Gold's Gym with one vacant space last occupied by Sears. Westfield America, Inc., a precursor to Westfield Group, acquired the shopping center in 1998 and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown West Covina", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005.
WEST COVINA, CA
newsmirror.net

Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens with big fanfare

Hula and Polynesian dancers, music, games, giveaways and food beckoned guests to the grand opening of Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Feb. 6. The new restaurant located at 31555 Yucaipa Blvd., No. 1, Yucaipa, held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Monday. The long line of foodies wrapped around the building.
YUCAIPA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

More store closings for Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond will close 149 more stores, the latest reductions in an ongoing attempt by the company to avoid bankruptcy. Nine California stores, including one in Beaumont in Riverside County, are among those that will be shuttered, according to multiple reports. The announcement came one week after the...
BEAUMONT, CA
California Guide

Food Bucket List for Los Angeles

You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
LOS ANGELES, CA
