Contributors
Santa Rosa County, FL

WMBB

Walton County sheriff calls SRO arrest ‘disappointing’

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a school resource deputy on Friday. 52-year-old Artie Rodriguez was arrested and fired for allegedly soliciting a 14-year-old student at Walton Academy. They said between December 9 and January 26 Rodriguez attempted to engage in a sexual relationship with the student […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Chase ending in crash leads to arrest of Pensacola man wanted on several warrants: Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After leading deputies on a chase on Sunday afternoon and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man is behind bars for several warrants, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Quentin Gholston was charged with robbery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 former Okaloosa County corrections officers charged for inmate's beating

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two former Okaloosa County corrections officers are charged in connection to a battery incident involving an inmate in late January. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that James Filpi, 51, is charged with misdemeanor battery, while 39-year-old Justin Jordan is charged with principal to battery. Their mugshots have not been made available.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Victim in overturned kayak incident identified as 32-year-old Destin woman

DESTIN, Fla. -- Authorities identify a 32-year-old woman as the missing kayaker whose body was recovered Sunday in the Destin Harbor. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission tells WEAR News the fatal victim is 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman of Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, around 6:15 p.m....
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman recovering after Gulf Shores hit and run

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Jessie Cook is still in pain Monday after she said she was struck by a vehicle walking home from work last Thursday night. “Any normal person would’ve stopped and made sure the other person was okay, or at least I would’ve. I’m not just going to hit somebody and know […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

31-year-old man charged with murder for shooting in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of another man in Foley Monday. 31-year-old Telvin Knight, of Foley, has been charged with the murder of Ronald Barnett Jr., who was shot and killed on the 200 block of East Berry Avenue on Monday.
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
CENTURY, FL
wdhafm.com

Florida Man Picks A REALLY Bad Hiding Spot For His Meth

DATELINE – Crestview FL. Let’s consider the saga of Florida Man Timothy Holt. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported that recently investigators with the Multi-Agency Drug Task Force entered a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview after executing a narcotics search warrant. Once inside, that’s where they encountered Holt who was said to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL

