2 corrections officers charged with battery of inmate: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two corrections officers at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview are charged with an alleged battery of an inmate. Both have been fired from the job. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the jail’s professional standards department personnel about the Jan. 29 incident. According to OCSO, 51-year-old […]
Pensacola man charged with homicide in connection with Blue Angel Pkwy. shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 31 homicide investigation on Blue Angel Parkway. Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 37, was charged with homicide, probation violation and vehicle theft on Feb. 10. On Jan. 31, deputies said they responded to a home […]
Walton County sheriff calls SRO arrest ‘disappointing’
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a school resource deputy on Friday. 52-year-old Artie Rodriguez was arrested and fired for allegedly soliciting a 14-year-old student at Walton Academy. They said between December 9 and January 26 Rodriguez attempted to engage in a sexual relationship with the student […]
Chase ending in crash leads to arrest of Pensacola man wanted on several warrants: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After leading deputies on a chase on Sunday afternoon and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man is behind bars for several warrants, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Quentin Gholston was charged with robbery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession […]
WEAR
WEAR
Victim in overturned kayak incident identified as 32-year-old Destin woman
DESTIN, Fla. -- Authorities identify a 32-year-old woman as the missing kayaker whose body was recovered Sunday in the Destin Harbor. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission tells WEAR News the fatal victim is 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman of Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, around 6:15 p.m....
Woman recovering after Gulf Shores hit and run
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Jessie Cook is still in pain Monday after she said she was struck by a vehicle walking home from work last Thursday night. “Any normal person would’ve stopped and made sure the other person was okay, or at least I would’ve. I’m not just going to hit somebody and know […]
niceville.com
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools confirms student found with gun at Montclair Elementary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Public Schools spokesman has confirmed a report of a student bringing a firearm on campus at Montclair Elementary School Monday. According to a parent who spoke to WEAR News, a student alerted a teacher that a kindergartner had a gun in his backpack.
WEAR
31-year-old man charged with murder for shooting in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of another man in Foley Monday. 31-year-old Telvin Knight, of Foley, has been charged with the murder of Ronald Barnett Jr., who was shot and killed on the 200 block of East Berry Avenue on Monday.
WEAR
RV crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A RV crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday afternoon and became stuck underneath it. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pensacola Police said 17th Ave. was blocked in both directions as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened...
WEAR
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
WEAR
Escambia County Contractor Competency Board looks into complaints of local contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A client and the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board are looking into complaints regarding a local contractor. But the client says there's much more damage to be addressed, and some board members want to investigate. Within the past year, many viewers have reached out to share...
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
WEAR
2 teens taken to hospital after dirt bike collides with truck in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash involving a dirt bike in Cantonment Sunday afternoon. The accident happened near Lincoln Street and Louis Street around 3:49 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the dirt bike collided with a pick-up truck....
wdhafm.com
Florida Man Picks A REALLY Bad Hiding Spot For His Meth
DATELINE – Crestview FL. Let’s consider the saga of Florida Man Timothy Holt. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported that recently investigators with the Multi-Agency Drug Task Force entered a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview after executing a narcotics search warrant. Once inside, that’s where they encountered Holt who was said to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
WEAR
Tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks upset by lot rent increase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An increase in lot fees is not sitting well with many tenants at two Escambia County mobile home parks. Residents of Sabal Palm on Patricia Drive and Oakstead off of Massachusetts Avenue say they received notices from management last week. It notified them that effective May 1, lot rent will go up by more than $200.
WEAR
Former Warrington Middle School dean faces new charge after court appearance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The former dean of Warrington Middle School is facing a new charge after appearing in court Friday. Darreyel Laster is now charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child. He faces three other charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Laster...
WEAR
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
