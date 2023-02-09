ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Yardbarker

Bulls Making Pitch to Russell Westbrook?

And per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already been in touch. Westbrook, of course, was traded to the Jazz last week after nearly two full rocky seasons with the Lakers. He and the Jazz are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout, resulting in Westbrook becoming a free agent.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Westbrook being recruited by one coach

Russell Westbrook is weighing his options with a buyout agreement expected between him and the Utah Jazz, and there is at least one coach who has reportedly reached out to recruit the point guard. In the latest episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes said he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Best NBA bets today: Best prop bets for New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The new-look Brooklyn Nets will take on their cross-town rivals in the New York Knicks for what should be one of the better games of Monday's NBA slate. While the Nets did just make some huge changes during the deadline, the Nets only come in as a 2.5-point favorite. The books are expecting a close game and that's perfect for our Knicks vs. Nets player props.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Signing Recent Miami Heat Player

Last week, the Miami Heat traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are in rebuilding mode, so he did not make sense for their roster and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported (on February 9) that he would be waived. Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy