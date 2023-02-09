ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad leaders continue to oppose SB 53

By Dale Janway
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
We continue to oppose New Mexico Senate Bill 53, which would block a project to store spent nuclear fuel at a proposed facility between Carlsbad and Hobbs. This bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 3 and is now headed for the Senate floor. We find it frustrating that state officials seem dismissive of the fact that the elected bodies of Carlsbad, Hobbs, Eddy County and Lea County, who represent the area around the project, are all strongly supportive of the Holtec project. They also seem to be dismissive of the extremely lengthy process that the NRC has undergone for many years to study this proposed interim storage facility, and the hundreds of pages of actual data and evidence that concludes that the project would be handled safely. Why do we have such a rigorous vetting process, if we do not actually consider its conclusions?

It is also frustrating that opposition to nuclear projects often seem to be based on unfounded fears, not on actual reality. The NRC has shown that the canisters that would be shipped to New Mexico can withstand a collision from up to 120 miles per hour. Even in the worst-case hypothetical situations, no radiological leak would take place. Safety always comes first, but safety discussions should be based on facts and data. Such facts and data, as well as the opinions of those who live in the vicinity of the proposed facility, certainly deserve more consideration.

Repeatedly, we are told that we need to diversify our economy away from oil and gas, which also struggles against proposed regulations. The Holtec project would represent a $3 billion investment in this area. It would create hundreds of reliable local jobs and represent a major state investment. And yet, this project is also opposed by those telling us we need to diversify. Opponents who do address economic variables claim that an interim storage facility could hurt agriculture or oil and gas in the area, again without addressing the NRC’s extensive conclusions indicating that would not be the case.

Opponents to the Holtec project have been attempting a bill such as this for many years. Long term Carlsbad residents have certainly experienced opposition on other projects in the past. We are still hopeful that discussions related to the nuclear industry will ultimately become more grounded in facts and reality.

Those opposed to nuclear projects such as interim storage seem to view them, unfairly, as some sort of “burden” that has been placed on New Mexico, instead of seeing them as an opportunity and as a solution. We hope all of our legislator will continue to keep an open mind and consider the NRC’s extensive research as they weigh this issue on the Senate floor.

