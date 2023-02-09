Next stop: Huff headed to France as part of U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team

CHICAGO, IL — Taylor Huff will have to take an extra French course at her new home at Florida State University.

The 2021 Madison grad, and 2020 Ohio Ms. Soccer winner, is headed to France as a member of the U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team, announced by the club on Wednesday.

Huff is one of six forwards chosen to represent the United States in two friendlies on Feb. 17 and 20 at Clairefontaine, the famed National Training Central located just outside of Paris. The U-23 USWYNT will be in Paris from Feb. 12-21 for training along with two matches against the French U-23 WNT.

Huff joins some elite company that is made up of four recently drafted rookies on NWSL clubs. Michelle Cooper (#2 overall) and Alexa Spaanstra (#10 overall) of the Kanas City Current, goalkeeper Lauren Kozel (#32 overall) from Portland Thorns FC and forward Alyssa Thompson, the #1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC. Cooper was the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner out of Duke will be on the roster according to soccerwire.com.

The trip will come during the FIFA International window.

Huff brought Madison its only Division II state championship soccer trophy during the 2020 season and is the all-time assists leader in the state of Ohio. She recently completed a transfer from Tennessee to Florida State where she will play out the remaining final two years of her collegiate eligibility. During her two years at Tennessee, Huff scored 15 goals and handed out 12 assists.

As a sophomore at Tennessee, Huff was third team All-America and first team All-Southeastern Conference. As a freshman, she was a second-team All-SEC player and the SEC Freshman of the Year.

There is no doubt, Huff belongs among the best of the best.

Here is the complete U-23 USWYNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Hensley Hancuff (Brisbane Roar; Edmond, Okla.), Lauren Kozal (Portland Thorns FC; Ada, Mich.)

DEFENDERS (6): Megan Bornkamp (Clemson; Mooresville, N.C.), Lauren Flynn (Florida State; Arlington, Va.), Eva Gaetino (Notre Dame; Dexter, Mich.), Lilly Reale (UCLA; Hingham, Mass.), Laney Rouse (Virginia; Cary, N.C.), Kate Wiesner (Penn State; Monrovia, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain; Grayslake, Ill.), Hannah Bebar (Harvard; Naperville, Ill.), Lia Godfrey (Virginia; Fleming Island, Fla.), Lexi Missimo (Texas; Southlake, Texas), Brianna Pinto (North Carolina Courage; Durham, N.C.), Alexis Theoret (Virginia; Oak Hill, Va.)

FORWARDS (6): Trinity Byars (Texas; Richardson, Texas), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; Clarkston, Mich.), Mia Fishel (Tigres FC; San Diego, Calif.), Taylor Huff (Florida State; Mansfield, Ohio), Alexa Spaanstra (Kansas City Current; Brighton, Mich.), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

