Tri City Airport Parking Gate Crashers Sought by Police
Pasco PD called them "jabronis," they're wanted for more than just not paying for parking. Driver plows through Tri-City Airport parking gate. Pasco PD is seeking information about this silver Cadillac CTS that recently did hundreds if not thousands of dollars in damages to the parking exit drop gate at the Tri-Cities Airport.
Richland McMurray Shooting Suspect Apprehended in Vegas
The final suspect sought in connection to the shooting and fatal assault in Richland on January 26th is in custody. Back on January 26th, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray where two people had staggered out of a residence, having been shot. An investigation of the residence turned up a man who had been fatally beaten and died in the garage. The deceased man was identified as Jeremy Yockey.
nbcrightnow.com
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
Pasco PD Is Seeking Your Input
In 2019 the Pasco Police Department received a significant honor. They became an accredited police department through CALEA (The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Before going any further, a little history about how Pasco PD got to that point. Many residents of the Tri-Cities remember 2015 and the...
ifiberone.com
Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pasco proposes Road 76 overpass project
PASCO – The city of Pasco is proposing the Road 76 overpass project. It will provide a vital connection for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians across I-182. The project will connect two separated communities by joining Road 76 between Burden Boulevard and Chapel Hill Boulevard, plus relieve congestion on the Road 68 corridor.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 10: Richland shooting suspect arrested in Vegas, 3 cars stolen in Kennewick and mild weekend weather
Michael Reep, the suspect in a shooting on McMurray St in Richland has been arrested in Las Vegas. According to the RPD he will be extradited back to Richland. Kennewick Police responded to three separate stolen car reports on February 9 and are reminding residents to never leave their cars unattended when warming them up. It should be a nice weekend with mild temperatures before scattered showers move into the region on Monday.
Fire burns family of four’s 2-story Tri-Cities home
Flames were shooting out the front door when firefighters arrived.
yaktrinews.com
Firefighters battling house fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews from Benton County and Richland are on the 3800 block of West Van Giesen Street battling a massive mobile home fire. A large plume of black smoke could be seen more than a mile from the mobile home.
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Eastern WA greenhouse will be a salad hub for the entire PNW
The lettuces will be shipped same day from Pasco to stores across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Avian flu hits the 1st flock of backyard chickens in Benton County
An egg plant in Franklin County with an outbreak in December had more than 1 million chickens.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Benton County flock tests positive for bird flu
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s 16th county and 42nd flock infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza Friday. A Benton County flock owner reported the sudden death of multiple birds in their small domestic flock last week. The National Veterinarian Services Laboratory confirmed the results early Friday morning. That’s the first case of a flock being impacted by bird flu reported in Benton County.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal
Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
Contestants Wanted for Miss Tri-Cities & Outstanding Teen Competitions
Young ladies from Benton and Franklin Counties are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program. According to a news release, the contestants will be vying for scholarships through the Teen, Miss, and Sparkle competitions. How old do you have to be to apply?. Contestants for the Miss Tri-Cities...
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
