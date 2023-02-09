The final suspect sought in connection to the shooting and fatal assault in Richland on January 26th is in custody. Back on January 26th, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray where two people had staggered out of a residence, having been shot. An investigation of the residence turned up a man who had been fatally beaten and died in the garage. The deceased man was identified as Jeremy Yockey.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO