Rice & Spice Owner to Open Fin Sushi Thai in Johns Creek’s North Bridges

Raden Pakaporn, the owner of Rice & Spice, is set to open a second concept in Johns Creeks North Bridges shopping center at 10955 Jones Bridge Rd later this year, following some four to five months of construction.

Pakaporn recently secured the lease to the storefront, together with Kim Moore, a senior associate at Skyline Seven Real Estate.

Fans of Rice & Spice can expect a similar menu and vibe at Fin Sushi Thai, with Pakaporn telling What Now Atlanta that the restaurant will be an inclusive and accessible space that can “accommodate parties, friends, and families,” while remaining “not too high-end,” adding, “You don’t have to have a lot of money to come in, it doesn’t have to be really expensive, it’s welcome for everybody.”

While the menu will differ slightly between the two concepts, Pakaporn says they’ll be relatively similar, and that Fin Sushi Thai will also offer a full liquor bar with Asian-inspired cocktails.

“I am so thankful that [the Alpharetta community] gives us the opportunity to expand my business in this location,” says Pakaporn. “You know, I moved from Florida and within two years I can expand to a second location…I have to say, that the opportunity is something that gives me a chance to prove that I can serve the community and I can be in the business because I have good quality food. And we’re so ready to get it open.”

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .