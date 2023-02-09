Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Suspect held without bail on murder charge in Providence killing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Monday that a man will face a murder charge in the shooting death of another man over the weekend. Police said 25-year-old Ivan Encarnacion of Providence was shot to death early Sunday morning at a Burnside Street home that was being used as an afterhours drinking establishment.
Turnto10.com
Providence man to be sentenced for deadly drive-by shooting
(WJAR) — A Providence man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in 2018 is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Jaythan Hang was convicted in October 2022 in the shooting death of 57-year-old David Page on June 26, 2018. Hang and another Providence man, Chandanoeuth Hay, were convicted in...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun
Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
Turnto10.com
Man seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot Saturday night and seriously injured. The shooting was reported on North Main Street. At least six evidence markers were visible. Investigators appeared to be focused on a white car. The man was brought to a nearby hospital where...
Turnto10.com
Two killed in crash in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police said Monday that two people were killed in a two-car crash. Police said the cars collided on Pine Swamp Road. One person in each car died. Investigators said a 25-year-old woman was one of the people killed. They did not release her name.
iheart.com
One Murder, Double Fatal Accident Under Investigation By Providence Police
It was a busy weekend for Providence police---investigating the murder of a 25 year old man on Burnside Street. Police arresting a man at the scene and recovered a gun. We are expecting more details later today. But, Police Chief Oscar Perez says he believes it had to do with an altercation at an "after hours" party.
Turnto10.com
Brockton fire sends 7 to hospital, teen in critical condition
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Seven people were sent to the hospital including a teenager in critical condition after a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. Crews responded to a home on Central Square around 1 a.m. Firefighters had to rescue five people from the upper floors. No firefighters...
Turnto10.com
Man, 25, shot and killed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Providence on Sunday morning. Providence police responded to a house on Burnside Street at roughly 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance with shots fired. Chief Oscar Perez told NBC 10 News the shooting happened during an afterhours...
Turnto10.com
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Johnston highway crash
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Fall River man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 east in Johnston on Saturday. Rhode Island State Police said 49-year-old Jimmie Pemberton tried to take the off ramp to Killingly Street at about 7:30 p.m. when his BMW sedan was sent about 150 feet down an embankment.
Turnto10.com
Body found in portable toilet in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Newport police said Monday that a man was found dead inside a portable toilet. A worker called in the discovery at about 10:45 a.m. near J.T. Connell Highway. Road construction is being done in the area. The man was 48 years old and from Newport.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife while in process of divorce
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Chief of Police Michael McLean have announced that Hongyan Sun has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Justice Patrick Haagan after a jury found him guilty of Murder in the First Degree on February 3, 2023 in the Lowell Superior Court.
Worcester police searching for man seen stealing tip jar from restaurant
WORCESTER -- Worcester Police are searching for a man who is seen stealing a tip jar from B.T.'s Smokehouse. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. "This tool bag decided he would distract our hardworking staff" in order to steal the glass tip jar at the cash register, B.T. Smokehouse posted on Instagram. According to the restaurant's manager, the man pretended like he was going to buy something, and then after about 25 minutes he grabbed the tip jar and said thank you on the way out. Police said the man is wanted for questioning.
Lexington man who tossed banana peels on his neighbors’ property pleads guilty to racial harassment
LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors said was a case of racial harassment, and to having more than 70 guns in his home that he was not legally allowed to possess. Robert Ivarson, 55, of Lexington was sentenced to up to nine years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 weapons charges, District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Thursday. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment. A message seeking comment was left with Ivarson’s attorney. Ivarson was arrested in December 2016 after a Black family from Haiti in his neighborhood reported finding banana peels on their property on 30 to 40 occasions over several months, authorities said. Police even saw him throw the peels in the days prior to his arrest.
ABC6.com
Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of late night shooting at housing complex
Fall River Police continue to look into a possible shooting that took place in the city Saturday night. A call came in to dispatch at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a report of a suspect shooting in the Maple Gardens Housing Complex. According to scanner transmissions, police were looking for the...
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton
BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
North Andover Woman, 68, Receives Injuries When She Leaves Moving Car on I-93
A 68-year-old North Andover woman was injured Saturday morning when, New Hampshire State Police, she left her moving car on Interstate 93 in Bow, N.H. State Police said they received a call just after 10 a.mn., Saturday, reporting an injured pedestrian on the highway in Bow. Once on-scene Troopers noted Donna Dekow had been driving a 2013 Porsche SUV when “she exited her vehicle and onto the highway.” She was not struck by another car, but was injured from her fall.
whdh.com
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
