The Associated Press

Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered.
