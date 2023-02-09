Morgantown Police look to identify people following High Street assault
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are asking for help to identify several individuals who may be related to an assault case.
According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the people in the photos provided by the department are thought to be involved in an assault that took place on High Street on Jan. 16.
The photos seem to show three individuals, one wearing dark pants, a green hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap; one wearing a dark sweatshirt and white pants; and a third wearing dark pants, a blue sweatshirt and a jacket.
Anyone with information should contact the Morgantown Police Department's Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or call the department's anonymous tip line at 304-284-7520.
