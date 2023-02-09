BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.

