Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt 'beyond repair'
Lake Geneva's famous Ice Castles closed after three days because they "melted beyond repair," according to the Ice Castles Facebook page. However, people shared photos of the Ice Castles.
elginobserver.com
Ghoulish Mortals: The scary small business in downtown St. Charles
At the end of June 2018, the town of St. Charles gained a new small business, a shop featuring toothy monsters and an abundance of frightening paraphernalia. On a busy corner on Main St. and North 3rd St. lurks Ghoulish Mortals, a retail horror store unique in both its decor and its merchandise. The store advertises itself as “creepy, cool and fun,” although its concept seems scary, the atmosphere is friendly for all ages.
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
nbc15.com
Lady Liberty returns to Lake Mendota this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival wraps up this weekend, but one of the biggest events of the week still has yet to take place. Lady Liberty brings in lots of people to take pictures alongside the 30-foot-tall inflatable. Despite its size, it only takes seven minutes to inflate. You can catch a glimpse of Lady Liberty starting at 4 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
nbc15.com
Madison man makes electric bike for winter biking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Madison, one man is making commuting to work a little easier, no matter the weather condition. Dan Rodman bikes up to 75 miles a week to get to work at Madison College and back home and not much will stop him. Not even a February snowstorm.
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
kenosha.com
Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
nbc15.com
Walz: Pilot who down object over Lake Huron took off in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The pilot who downed an unidentified flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday started their mission in Madison. While the planes that were stationed at Truax Field are long gone, the Wisconsin National Guard base is currently hosting members of the counterparts in Minnesota. The...
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
nbc15.com
New Madison restaurant to implement no-tip service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Madison restaurant is implementing a business model that breaks the service industry’s traditional style. Sultan, located along Williamson Street, will have no tipping. “I’m very much against tipping culture,” Sultan Ahmed, owner of the Pakistani restaurant, said. It’s a culture Ahmed...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
nbc15.com
Butch Vig’s Garbage & Noel Gallagher coming to Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Butch Vig is coming home again and he’s bringing his hit band – as well as co-leader of one of 90′s rock – with him. This summer, Breese Stevens will host Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will co-headline a show at Forward Madison’s home field, organizers announced.
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
nbc15.com
Panera’s $40 BAGuette purse sells out
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This is not your mother’s bread bag. To celebrate its new line of toasted sandwiches, Panera is selling foot-long BAGuettes, perfectly sized for a baguette on the go. Featuring Panera’s bright green color and a metal “P” buckle, the bag sold for $39.50 plus tax....
starvedrock.media
Emergency Landing in Dekalb County
A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
Comments / 0