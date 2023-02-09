ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

captimes.com

MMSD to offer AP African American course that riled DeSantis

Florida politics could play a role in what some Madison high school students learn next fall. Memorial and East high schools are part of next year’s expanded pilot for the new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which is debuting at about 60 schools across the U.S. this year and will be offered at a few hundred more in 2023-2024.
MADISON, WI
PSki17

Proposed Legislation Would Target Distributors of This Deadly Drug in Florida

Florida sentencing for drug traffickers might soon be significantly more punitive. A new Florida bill, Senate Bill 354 (SB-354) is currently making its way through the Criminal Justice Committee in the Florida Legislature. The bill, proposed by State Senator Danny Burgess (R - Pasco), recommends changing Florida's current statutes regarding mandatory minimum sentencing for those who distribute or sell fentanyl in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
newstalkflorida.com

Another State Follows DeSantis’ Lead And Requests Data On University Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Spending

South Carolina lawmakers followed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s lead and requested data about how much money public colleges and universities spend to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming and staff, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. The legislators requested the 33 public colleges and...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoadvocate.com

Florida GOP Denounced for Passing Bill to ‘Intimidate’ Voters

Pro-democracy advocates said that S.B. 4B was approved because right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis wants “to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote.”. Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right...
westorlandonews.com

Florida Libertarian Calls for Ending Qualified Immunity for Police

A Florida Libertarian running for President said it is time to end qualified immunity for police and “let markets impose cultural advancements.”. Mike ter Maat, candidate for the Libertarian Party Presidential nomination, believes the answer is liability insurance. He reflected on the issue after the beating of unarmed Tyre Nichols by Memphis police caused his death.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE

We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill

With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Orange & Osceola House Democrats Opposed Reedy Creek Legislation

With Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican supermajority, the Florida legislature passed a bill that renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gives Governor DeSantis the sole power to name all five members of the board. All House Democrats from Orange County and Osceola...
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

"Stop Woke" act impacts UCF Africana studies program

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plans to place further restrictions on universities from holding programs around critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion on Jan. 31. The “Stop Woke" act, which was signed by DeSantis in April 2022, allows for conversations to be prohibited in schools, colleges and workplaces...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Consolidated in Florida

A significant number of pressure cooker lawsuits against Sunbeam Products have been consolidated in the Circuit Court in Palm Beach County. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has numerous pressure cooker injury claims is the Florida lawsuit. According to the lawsuits, the Plaintiffs allege that Sunbeam Products made representations and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving

According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out

Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

