captimes.com
MMSD to offer AP African American course that riled DeSantis
Florida politics could play a role in what some Madison high school students learn next fall. Memorial and East high schools are part of next year’s expanded pilot for the new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which is debuting at about 60 schools across the U.S. this year and will be offered at a few hundred more in 2023-2024.
Florida Straight Up Lied About AP African-American Studies Course, College Board Says
The organization that sets Advanced Placement curricula came out swinging at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying in a statement published Saturday that the state’s Department of Education “slandered” its AP African-American Studies course, and accusing the DeSantis administration of lying about its communications with the College Board.
Proposed Legislation Would Target Distributors of This Deadly Drug in Florida
Florida sentencing for drug traffickers might soon be significantly more punitive. A new Florida bill, Senate Bill 354 (SB-354) is currently making its way through the Criminal Justice Committee in the Florida Legislature. The bill, proposed by State Senator Danny Burgess (R - Pasco), recommends changing Florida's current statutes regarding mandatory minimum sentencing for those who distribute or sell fentanyl in the state.
Gov. DeSantis aims to ban ESG investing in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing bans and protections against Environmental, Social and Governance investing, or ESG.
newstalkflorida.com
Another State Follows DeSantis’ Lead And Requests Data On University Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Spending
South Carolina lawmakers followed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s lead and requested data about how much money public colleges and universities spend to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming and staff, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. The legislators requested the 33 public colleges and...
DeSantis announces new legislation to ban ESG, ‘woke’ banking in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Naples at Florida SouthWestern State college's Collier Campus.
orlandoadvocate.com
Florida GOP Denounced for Passing Bill to ‘Intimidate’ Voters
Pro-democracy advocates said that S.B. 4B was approved because right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis wants “to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote.”. Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right...
westorlandonews.com
Florida Libertarian Calls for Ending Qualified Immunity for Police
A Florida Libertarian running for President said it is time to end qualified immunity for police and “let markets impose cultural advancements.”. Mike ter Maat, candidate for the Libertarian Party Presidential nomination, believes the answer is liability insurance. He reflected on the issue after the beating of unarmed Tyre Nichols by Memphis police caused his death.
HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE
We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill
With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.
westorlandonews.com
Orange & Osceola House Democrats Opposed Reedy Creek Legislation
With Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican supermajority, the Florida legislature passed a bill that renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gives Governor DeSantis the sole power to name all five members of the board. All House Democrats from Orange County and Osceola...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
"Stop Woke" act impacts UCF Africana studies program
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plans to place further restrictions on universities from holding programs around critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion on Jan. 31. The “Stop Woke" act, which was signed by DeSantis in April 2022, allows for conversations to be prohibited in schools, colleges and workplaces...
Florida Lawmakers Sign Off On Hurricane Aid
Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a bill that would restock a pool of money that Gov. Ron DeSantis can distribute in emergencies and create a $50 million program to help local governments recovering from Hurricane Ian. The House unanimously passed a bill (SB
westorlandonews.com
Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Consolidated in Florida
A significant number of pressure cooker lawsuits against Sunbeam Products have been consolidated in the Circuit Court in Palm Beach County. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has numerous pressure cooker injury claims is the Florida lawsuit. According to the lawsuits, the Plaintiffs allege that Sunbeam Products made representations and...
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
proclaimerscv.com
Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving
According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
fsunews.com
DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out
Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
islandernews.com
FL Legislature modifies how college athletes profit off their name, image and likeness
On Friday, the Florida Senate quickly approved legislation to remove many state regulations on how college-level athletes can make money off of their image, name and likeness in order to align with guidelines issued by the National Collegiate Athletics Association on the matter. The Florida Senate unanimously approved the legislation,...
Florida lawmakers vote to give GOP-appointed state prosecutor jurisdiction over election and voting matters
Florida's statewide prosecutor will have new power to go after people for election-related crimes under a bill now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The bill is a top priority for the Republican governor, who last year approved the creation of a controversial new Office of Elections Crimes and Security as part of a sweeping voting overhaul.
