Man facing multiple charges accused of stealing multiple snow blowers from store
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Wilton have added an additional charge of grand larceny for a man who is already facing over a dozen other charges. Investigators say Bryan S. Pallone is accused of stealing snow blowers from the Lowes in Wilton back on November 16th of 2022.
Cobleskill woman accused of stealing vehicle, leading police on a pursuit
State Police have arrested a Cobleskill woman, accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Back on February 10th, Troopers responded to the Stewarts Shop on West Main Street in Cobleskill for a report of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle, according to police, was later located on...
Police looking for man who approached Schenectady student twice, offered a ride
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady School District is asking parents to be on alert while police investigate reports of a man approaching a student. According to the district, on February 10th, at around 8:45, a student was approached twice by a man driving a grey FJ Cruiser. The...
Man arrested during traffic stop, accused of fleeing another traffic stop months prior
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a man during a traffic stop, accused of fleeing a police traffic stop months prior. Back on November 19th, just before 9:00 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle in the area of I-87 in Colonie. According to Police, the driver,...
Ballston Spa man drove impaired, fled checkpoint, Saratoga police say
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa man fled a police checkpoint while impaired, and in an uninspected vehicle, according to Saratoga Springs police. he Saratoga Springs Police Department were conducting a DWI Checkpoint on Ballston Avenue Sunday, when a vehicle entered the check point and patrol officers determined that the vehicle’s inspection was expired. While speaking with the operator an odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath as he spoke. The driver was order to the shoulder so that a sobriety test could be performed.
Police investigate shooting in Troy
Police say the victim would not provide them any details about the incident.
Cobleskill man accused of driving while intoxicated, in stolen vehicle
NEW SCOTLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Cobleskill man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and being impaired while doing so. On Saturday, February 11, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher M. Sumner, 43, after a report of...
Albany man accused of forcibly touching two people
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces two counts of forcible touching, after multiple complaints on Feb. 7. On February 7, 2023, troopers with the State Police of the Capital received multiple complaints from individuals that were in the area of Madison Avenue in Albany, NY, near the Capital, the previous evening.
Troy man arrested with over 6lbs of weed, police say
A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over six pounds of illegal cannabis. New York State Police said Leonel Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 3 during a traffic stop.
Scotia fire displaces five people
SCOTIA, NY (WRGB) — Two families have been forced out of their home after a fire in Schenectady County. Last night two houses are believed to have caught fire in Scotia, affecting five people: three adults, a 2-year-old, and a 5-year-old. The Red Cross is providing food and shelter...
Woman charged with felony DWI, BAC reported at more than twice legal limit
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman faces felony DWI charges following a Queensbury traffic stop. On Saturday, at around 1:03 a.m., officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Upper Sherman Avenue in the Town of Queensbury.
Two-vehicle crash damages utility pole in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — One driver was hurt, and another shaken up, after a crash Friday evening in Colonie. At 10:44 p.m., police, fire & EMS personnel were dispatched to a personal injury auto crash in the area of State Route 5 (Central Ave) and Alta Road. One vehicle,...
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
Police arrest suspect for using stolen credit card
Police say the suspect was caught on footage using the stolen credit card.
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend, police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Man pleads guilty to attempting to meet up with a minor he met online
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to charges involving online messages and an attempt to meet up with someone he thought was a minor. 27-year-old Michael E. Robbins, II faced a federal judge and plead guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Robbins,...
Ongoing dispute leads to shooting that left one dead, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating after a fatal afternoon shooting. According to investigators on February 9th, at around 3:15 PM, Police responded to the area of Sherman and Quail Streets for reports of a shooting. It was there that officers discovered a 39-year-old man outside who...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
