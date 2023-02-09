ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRGB

Ballston Spa man drove impaired, fled checkpoint, Saratoga police say

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa man fled a police checkpoint while impaired, and in an uninspected vehicle, according to Saratoga Springs police. he Saratoga Springs Police Department were conducting a DWI Checkpoint on Ballston Avenue Sunday, when a vehicle entered the check point and patrol officers determined that the vehicle’s inspection was expired. While speaking with the operator an odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath as he spoke. The driver was order to the shoulder so that a sobriety test could be performed.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Cobleskill man accused of driving while intoxicated, in stolen vehicle

NEW SCOTLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Cobleskill man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and being impaired while doing so. On Saturday, February 11, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher M. Sumner, 43, after a report of...
COBLESKILL, NY
WRGB

Albany man accused of forcibly touching two people

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces two counts of forcible touching, after multiple complaints on Feb. 7. On February 7, 2023, troopers with the State Police of the Capital received multiple complaints from individuals that were in the area of Madison Avenue in Albany, NY, near the Capital, the previous evening.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Scotia fire displaces five people

SCOTIA, NY (WRGB) — Two families have been forced out of their home after a fire in Schenectady County. Last night two houses are believed to have caught fire in Scotia, affecting five people: three adults, a 2-year-old, and a 5-year-old. The Red Cross is providing food and shelter...
SCOTIA, NY
WRGB

Woman charged with felony DWI, BAC reported at more than twice legal limit

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman faces felony DWI charges following a Queensbury traffic stop. On Saturday, at around 1:03 a.m., officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Upper Sherman Avenue in the Town of Queensbury.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Two-vehicle crash damages utility pole in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — One driver was hurt, and another shaken up, after a crash Friday evening in Colonie. At 10:44 p.m., police, fire & EMS personnel were dispatched to a personal injury auto crash in the area of State Route 5 (Central Ave) and Alta Road. One vehicle,...
COLONIE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
WRGB

Ongoing dispute leads to shooting that left one dead, say Albany Police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating after a fatal afternoon shooting. According to investigators on February 9th, at around 3:15 PM, Police responded to the area of Sherman and Quail Streets for reports of a shooting. It was there that officers discovered a 39-year-old man outside who...
ALBANY, NY
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY

