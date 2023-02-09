Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greenwood police: Wallet stolen at Dollar General leads to shooting
Authorities said a male stole a woman's wallet at the Dollar General store on Madison Avenue and fired shots when her boyfriend ran after him.
Man arrested in connection to death investigation in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Shelby County arrested a man in connection to a death investigation over the weekend. Police were called on Saturday afternoon in reference to a woman lying in the driveway in the 5000 block of Smithland Road. The woman was found to be deceased and had suffered some sort of […]
15-year-old female arrested after reported stabbing on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 15-year-old female for a reported stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis overnight, according to IMPD records. Police said the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Welch Drive, near the intersection of W. 34th and Georgetown Road. An IMPD incident report listed the arrested party as a 15-year-old female. […]
April trial set for Indianapolis woman charged with reckless homicide in fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis woman involved in two fatal crashes in three weeks last summer had her trial moved to April. A judge also denied Kelli Anderson's request to be removed from home detention. Anderson is facing a charge of reckless homicide and six charges of criminal recklessness. Anderson...
Edinburgh police recover more than $4,500 in stolen goods
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Edinburgh Police Department has recovered more than $4,500 in stolen items at an outlet mall. Officers responded to reports of a theft that had occurred Friday, Feb. 10 at Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh. They successfully recovered several thousand dollars of merchandise after apprehending the suspects, who EPD confirmed as a […]
wbiw.com
Orleans man arrested on strangulation and battery charges
MITCHELL – An Orleans man faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery after an incident on Friday. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained 41-year-old Timothy Pemberton after responding to a domestic altercation in the 4000 block of Stonington Road. A male caller reported a woman and Pemberton were...
Docs: Man shot into Tiki Bob's causing panic in downtown bar district
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a gun into Tiki Bob's earlier this month, causing panic in a popular bar district in downtown Indianapolis near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Court documents say 34-year-old Bill Aaron Jr., of Indianapolis, shot into the bar on Feb. 5, just two days...
wbiw.com
Woman signs domestic battery affidavit, Mitchell man arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued for his arrest after a domestic dispute on January 25, 2023. Donald Carter, 37, is facing charges of strangulation, intimidation, and domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, at 7:49 p.m....
15-year-old girl arrested for stabbing on Indy's west side
A 15-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people, including a minor on Indy's west side early Monday morning.
Greenfield police make arrest after man hits power pole, leaves scene
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police arrested an Illinois man Monday morning for leaving the scene of a crash that damaged a power pole on the city's east side. Police said 21-year-old Leonardo Escribano crashed a Chevy Tahoe into the pole and VFW building on Apple Street around 3:40 a.m. and left the scene with the SUV still running.
"If you cross this line, I'm going to do it" Man arrested after killing brother
An Indianapolis man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his brother over the weekend.
Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An off-duty reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday morning for driving drunk. A Westfield police officer pulled over Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was driving his personal vehicle, near West 116th Street and Towne Road at around 2:30 a.m. The Hamilton County...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in weekend shooting on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A 40-year-old man died in a weekend shooting on the near northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded to the 1100 block of W. 27th St. around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Officers found a man inside the residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken in […]
Person fatally shot on east side
UPDATE: Police arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Nasworthy for his role in the homicide. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said 33-year-old Joey Sheriff was in critical condition upon arrival and was […]
Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle. He then led officers on […]
shelbycountypost.com
Nearly $3 million dollars worth of cocaine discovered in I-70 traffic stop
An Indiana State trooper pulled over a semi on I-70 near Post Road leading to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics. At 2:30 p.m.Friday a trooper pulled over a Peterbilt Semi, with no trailer, on I-70 eastbound east of Post Road for failing to signal a lane change. While speaking to the driver, and checking required paperwork, the trooper began to notice indications of potential criminal activity.
Suspect crashes car into pond after police pursuit in Bartholomew County
A police pursuit resulted in an arrest of a wanted violent felon after the suspect's vehicle crashed into a pond in Bartholomew County Friday.
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side
When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 2