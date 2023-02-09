ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Edinburgh police recover more than $4,500 in stolen goods

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Edinburgh Police Department has recovered more than $4,500 in stolen items at an outlet mall. Officers responded to reports of a theft that had occurred Friday, Feb. 10 at Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh. They successfully recovered several thousand dollars of merchandise after apprehending the suspects, who EPD confirmed as a […]
EDINBURGH, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans man arrested on strangulation and battery charges

MITCHELL – An Orleans man faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery after an incident on Friday. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained 41-year-old Timothy Pemberton after responding to a domestic altercation in the 4000 block of Stonington Road. A male caller reported a woman and Pemberton were...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Woman signs domestic battery affidavit, Mitchell man arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued for his arrest after a domestic dispute on January 25, 2023. Donald Carter, 37, is facing charges of strangulation, intimidation, and domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, at 7:49 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

Greenfield police make arrest after man hits power pole, leaves scene

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police arrested an Illinois man Monday morning for leaving the scene of a crash that damaged a power pole on the city's east side. Police said 21-year-old Leonardo Escribano crashed a Chevy Tahoe into the pole and VFW building on Apple Street around 3:40 a.m. and left the scene with the SUV still running.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An off-duty reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday morning for driving drunk. A Westfield police officer pulled over Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was driving his personal vehicle, near West 116th Street and Towne Road at around 2:30 a.m. The Hamilton County...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Person fatally shot on east side

UPDATE: Police arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Nasworthy for his role in the homicide. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said 33-year-old Joey Sheriff was in critical condition upon arrival and was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle. He then led officers on […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Nearly $3 million dollars worth of cocaine discovered in I-70 traffic stop

An Indiana State trooper pulled over a semi on I-70 near Post Road leading to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics. At 2:30 p.m.Friday a trooper pulled over a Peterbilt Semi, with no trailer, on I-70 eastbound east of Post Road for failing to signal a lane change. While speaking to the driver, and checking required paperwork, the trooper began to notice indications of potential criminal activity.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
MUNCIE, IN
