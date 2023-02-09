'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

Read full article on original website
Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 FarmsEden ReportsOhio State
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals DiscoveredJot BeatEast Palestine, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
3 additional chemicals discovered on East Palestine train derailment
First News was recently informed of three more chemicals that were on the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine just over a week ago -- and we are being told that those chemicals are dangerous.
sciotopost.com
Norfolk Southern Offers 25,000 to East Palestine for Potentially Deadly Train Crash
East Palestine – Around 930 pm on 2/3/23 first responders were called to the small town of East Palestine in Eastern Ohio after a serious train derailment. Since then dozens of fire departments, EPA officials, and Law enforcement were requested to the area for assistance. This train derailment went...
Officials Probing if Toxins from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, Drinking Water Source for 5 Million People
On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia claimed that chemicals from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday may have contaminated the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.
East Palestine: Financial ramifications felt throughout the city in aftermath of train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — People are just now settling back into their homes in East Palestine, but as things begin to calm down following a week of evacuations and controlled explosions, costs are continuing to pile up, including new gear at the fire department. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
WFMJ.com
Residents want transparency, long term testing, and an end to a one mile radius since chemicals travel, East Palestine - OH
Residents in East Palestine worry about long term effects of release of toxic chemicals into their waterways and the air in their backyards. "The bigger environmental impact here is we fish, we hunt, we grow crops. Can we do that now? Can we go out and hunt for food for our families?
East Palestine fire department forced to get new gear
In the aftermath of the train derailment, East Palestine Fire Department has to throw away equipment.
One dead, one critical in crash that closed major road at Trumbull County line
The crash happened on State Route 5 near Holcomb Road.
Man dies in East Liverpool fire
First News is on scene of a fire that is still sending smoke into the air Monday morning.
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
EPA: Norfolk Southern may be liable for cost of cleanup at East Palestine train derailment site
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sent a "General Notice of Potential Liability" letter to Norfolk Southern on Friday detailing areas where the company may be liable for damages and cleanup related to the East Palestine train derailment site. In the letter, the EPA detailed their...
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
WV American Water monitoring water quality after train derailment
The company says it's doing this as a precautionary measure.
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
East Palestine task force seeks ‘at-risk’ drinking wells
Well owners who want to get their own sampling done can employ one of nearly a dozen laboratories around Ohio that are certified to test for volatile organic compounds, including the vinyl chloride spilled in East Palestine.
East Palestine residents return home, clean up a week after Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — This village just over the Pennsylvania border remained somewhat of a ghost town Friday, a week after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caused a dangerous fire that burned for days. On Wednesday, Ohio authorities lifted an evacuation order that had been...
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to […]
A train derailment forces evacuations and a major illegal drug supplier is behind bars: here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was a scary scene when a train derailed in East Palestine, causing a massive fire. Wary residents return home after toxic train derailment That derailment would cause days of worry for officials and residents who were displaced from their nearby homes. Because of the […]
kentwired.com
Kent Fire Department assists East Palestine following train derailment
Several fire departments, including the Kent Fire Department, provided aid to the East Palestine community after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed from its tracks. TV2’s Jacob Brooks spoke with Lt. Craig Peeps from the Kent Fire Department to learn more about how they helped in the efforts to contain the fire.
Head-on crash in Portage County claims life of California man
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old California man was killed in a Portage County crash early Monday morning. The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the situation involved a head-on collision between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Honda Accord, which happened around 5:55 a.m. on state Route 5 near Holcomb Road in Portage County.
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
Most everyone on city council agrees new buildings are needed, especially for the police department, but not everyone agrees this is the right place.
