Seven heat loss hotspots around your home to find now to help stop soaring energy bills and save you $400

AMERICANS who are worried about heating costs and drafty households could be losing even more money.

Heating is one of the most expensive charges on the average household's energy bill.

We point out seven heat loss hotspots in your home Credit: Alamy

If there are openings from the outdoors into your home around doors or windows, your heaters need to work even harder, consuming more energy in the process.

The US Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy estimated that of the $2,000 the average household spends on energy annually, as much as $400 could be chalked up to waste from drafts and leaks.

By improving your home's insulation and eliminating drafts, you could cut your energy bill by as much as 20 percent, giving you some much-needed cash.

Below, we highlight seven potential heat loss hotspots in each room of your home.

1. LOWER COSTS IN THE LIVING ROOM

If your floor isn't insulated it can account for up to 10 percent of your home's heat loss, especially if it's wooden flooring.

Laying down a rug is one simple fix for this.

Adding an extra layer, especially of something in a cozy material, can not only cover over gaps you might find in the flooring but also prevent some warm air from escaping.

2. CHECK FOR DRAFTS

Your windows and doors are drafty hotspots, but a simple and cheap fix could help you save cash on your bills.

Buy draft-proof tape around windows to seal them up and stop the cold air from coming in.

Put draft excluders up against your door to save money on your bills.

It's a good way of plugging up the gaps where hot air can escape

3. CUT COSTS IN THE KITCHEN

Often people overlook how much water is wasted while washing their hands or doing the dishes in the sink.

Instead of letting the faucet run non-stop, homeowners can use a bowl or plug the sink to avoid washing every item under the hot water tap.

If you leave the sink on, it's just heated water you’ve paid for that is going down the drain.

4. BUDGET FOR THE BEDROOM

A quick fix in the bedroom is to check your curtains. Open them as soon as it’s light then shut them when it gets dark.

This is because the sun will warm up the room naturally, and closing them in the evening will stop the heat from escaping again.

You can also buy thermal blackout curtains that will help cut down your bills.

These work by being able to create a firm seal to the wall which can protect a home from the transfer of heat both ways – that means it'll be warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer months too.

But that's not the only step you should take.

If you want to stop as much hot air from escaping, then try taping the curtains to the wall or using electrical tape to keep the middle together and closed.

You'll need to seal your drawn curtains with the heavy-duty tape from top to bottom so no air can get through.

5. DON'T BREAK THE BANK IN THE BATHROOM

When you need to wash yourself, a shower is the best solution, rather than a bath.

So if you're usually a fan of a long soak, you might want to rethink your routine and try a very quick shower instead.

A shower will use much less hot water and spending less time in the shower will also save money on your energy, and also reduce your water bills if you are on a meter.

6. DON'T FORGET ABOUT VENTILATION

It's vitally important to ventilate your home to avoid mold and condensation building up.

But the moment you switch on a fan or open a window you will be losing heat.

So while you shouldn't stop ventilating your home altogether, be mindful of how long you're doing it for.

7. DON'T FORGET THE GARAGE

If you don't spend a lot of time in your garage, it's worth checking if it's being heated or not.

If it is, consider turning off the radiators to avoid spending unnecessary money.

But, of course, projects, repairs, and hobbies must go on, so if you use your garage regularly don't turn the heat off for the sake of it.

