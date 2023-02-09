ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA trade rumors: Live updates from hectic deadline as Kevin Durant, James Wiseman, more on the move

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain, Sam Quinn
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close

Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston

Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
HOUSTON, TX
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut

Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday

McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WATCH: Jordan Spieth gets unique ruling after spectator catches his shot at Phoenix Open

What happens when a spectator at a PGA Tour event catches an errant shot? That is what Jordan Spieth found out at the Phoenix Open. On the fourth hole in his first round at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth's shot had a little too much heat behind it and a little too much wind underneath it. That resulted in the ball flying into a crowd and into the lap of a spectator. The fan picked up the ball off his leg and quickly tossed it onto the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ

