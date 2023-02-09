ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Sportscasting

Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023?

Bubba Wallace was punished by NASCAR last week following his retaliation on Austin Dillon in the Clash. That penalty has fans wondering if the sanctioning body plans on being more strict with its enforcement in 2023. The post Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023?   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track

Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona experts count down NASCAR's all-time Top 75 drivers: 61 through 75 list

This year, NASCAR is celebrating the 75th season for its top racing series — originally known as the “Strictly Stock” division and now known as the Cup Series. Keeping with the theme, the News-Journal’s motorsports writers — Ryan Pritt and Ken Willis — have compiled their list of the top 75 Cup Series drivers in NASCAR history. The rankings are based on many factors, of course, with weight given to career wins and championships, but also big numbers gathered in a short period of time or steady success over longer periods.
Bobby Pierce: Hauler For Sale (Photos)

Take a look inside the hauler of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series driver. Bobby Pierce is a national dirt late model driver. The 26-year-old is a 5-time DIRTcar National Champion. The world of dirt late model racing is a bit different than most forms of auto racing. In...
