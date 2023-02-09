This year, NASCAR is celebrating the 75th season for its top racing series — originally known as the “Strictly Stock” division and now known as the Cup Series. Keeping with the theme, the News-Journal’s motorsports writers — Ryan Pritt and Ken Willis — have compiled their list of the top 75 Cup Series drivers in NASCAR history. The rankings are based on many factors, of course, with weight given to career wins and championships, but also big numbers gathered in a short period of time or steady success over longer periods.

16 HOURS AGO