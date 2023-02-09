Read full article on original website
Joey Logano reacts to Kyle Busch calling him two-faced, “I agree”
Kyle Busch called Joey Logano two-faced after the latest incident in the Clash at the Coliseum. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have a long history of not getting along on the race track. That fire was re-ignited last weekend in The Clash at the Coliseum. Hear from Joey Logano below.
Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)
Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts
Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
Denny Hamlin gave William Byron the finger in The Clash
After the race, the two drivers talked it out and discovered it was Kevin Harvick that caused the misunderstanding. Last weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season began with a bang. A 1/4-mile temporary oval inside the Los Angeles Coliseum hosted an exhibition event to begin the year. As Martin Truex Jr...
Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023?
Bubba Wallace was punished by NASCAR last week following his retaliation on Austin Dillon in the Clash. That penalty has fans wondering if the sanctioning body plans on being more strict with its enforcement in 2023. The post Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track
Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Struggles in Late Model IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway
Well, you can’t win them all. Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up his racing season at Florence Motor Speedway in the IceBreaker. However, things didn’t go the way he had hoped. Sometimes, that’s just how stock car racing goes. This race is a fun one. It opens up...
For the Joy of it: NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy still passionate about racing, Daytona 500
The historian in Mike Joy never takes a day off. Not even in the offseason. “This will be the first Daytona 500 in which there is not a driver in the field who raced against Dale Earnhardt, since his death,” Joy matter-of-factly spouted out during a phone interview in late January.
Daytona experts count down NASCAR's all-time Top 75 drivers: 61 through 75 list
This year, NASCAR is celebrating the 75th season for its top racing series — originally known as the “Strictly Stock” division and now known as the Cup Series. Keeping with the theme, the News-Journal’s motorsports writers — Ryan Pritt and Ken Willis — have compiled their list of the top 75 Cup Series drivers in NASCAR history. The rankings are based on many factors, of course, with weight given to career wins and championships, but also big numbers gathered in a short period of time or steady success over longer periods.
Bobby Pierce: Hauler For Sale (Photos)
Take a look inside the hauler of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series driver. Bobby Pierce is a national dirt late model driver. The 26-year-old is a 5-time DIRTcar National Champion. The world of dirt late model racing is a bit different than most forms of auto racing. In...
Did Denny Hamlin Make Good on a Promise to Ty Gibbs’ Father and Grandfather?
No winless driver will generate more interest this season than Ty Gibbs. The combination of the family name and an inordinate amount of Cup Series experience despite his rookie status makes Gibbs a focal point every week, beginning Sunday in the Daytona 500. Among those who’ll be watching closely is...
It's time -- for your Daytona 500/Speedweek schedule!
Our Jay Wells has everything you'd want to know about on-track times, as well as TV times for the upcoming week of racing at Daytona!
WATCH: NASCAR Super Bowl Commercial Jokes About Tom Brady’s Retirement, Jimmie Johnson’s Return
One week from Daytona, I hear there’s a big game going on… Good thing NASCAR put out this Super Bowl ad for fans. It teases Tom Brady‘s retirement and reminds everyone that Jimmie Johnson is making his way back to the sport. This little ad spot also...
Ranking Jimmie Johnson and the Other Non-Chartered Drivers Trying To Make the Daytona 500 Field
Jimmie Johnson has won two Daytona 500s and seven Cup Series crowns but will have to survive qualifying next week. The post Ranking Jimmie Johnson and the Other Non-Chartered Drivers Trying To Make the Daytona 500 Field appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ross Chastain Helps Relaunch Motorsports Management International as Founding Member
After his breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ross Chastain has plans away from the track with relaunching Motorsports Management International. MMI was an industry leader in motorsport athlete representation but has been on hiatus for more than 10 years. With this move, Ross Chastain is expanding his reach...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Florence Motor Speedway Results: February 11, 2023 (Icebreaker)
Dale Earnhardt Jr joins the late model field in South Carolina. A full field of late model stocks have unloaded in Timmonsville, South Carolina. The 0.4-mile asphalt oval of Florence Motor Speedway is set to host the 8th annual Icebreaker. View Florence Motor Speedway results below. Dale Earnhardt Jr was...
