Adrian Peterson Slams Damar Hamlin for Wearing ‘Disrespectful’ Jacket to Super Bowl LVII
Most NFL fans watching Super Bowl LVII were thrilled to see Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in attendance. But not everyone — primarily former running back Adrian Peterson — enjoyed the wardrobe he chose to wear on Sunday. Hamlin sported a Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket with...
Micah Parsons Names One Player He Wants Cowboys to Sign and it’s a Division Rival
Let it be known that Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants Dallas to sign a big defender in free agency. And he recommends poaching from an NFC East rival. Yes, Parsons, the Cowboys dynamic outside linebacker, wants Daron Payne, the budding Washington Commanders star, to move to Dallas. Defensive tackles who also can rush the quarterback are in high demand. And the two spent time in Las Vegas a week ago as part of the Pro Bowl Games festivities.
NFL Fans Weigh in on Super Bowl LVII’s Slippery Field
If you’re watching Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, you might’ve noticed a handful of... The post NFL Fans Weigh in on Super Bowl LVII’s Slippery Field appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: LeBron James Reacts to Getting Booed at Super Bowl
LeBron James may have made NBA history earlier this week, but that hasn’t stopped him from being as polarizing as... The post WATCH: LeBron James Reacts to Getting Booed at Super Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Baffled by Terry Bradshaw’s Postgame Comments to Andy Reid
Moments after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ celebration began with the MVP... The post NFL Fans Baffled by Terry Bradshaw’s Postgame Comments to Andy Reid appeared first on Outsider.
Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Andy Reid Makes Surprising Announcement About 2023 Season Ahead of Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII has been dubbed the Andy Reid Bowl. Before he joined forces with Patrick Mahomes to dominate the... The post Andy Reid Makes Surprising Announcement About 2023 Season Ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports Philadelphia Analyst Goes Off on Controversial James Bradberry Holding Penalty
NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst and host Michael Barkann went off on the controversial James Bradberry penalty in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles’ defensive back was called for holding on a key third down late in the game. The penalty gave the Chiefs a first down, they ended up bleeding the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal.
Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce
Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”
The Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl Commercial Had NFL Fans in Tears
We may have an undisputed winner for the best commercial of Super Bowl LVII. It didn’t make us laugh, but instead, it made us (well, at least most of us) cry. The Farmer’s Dog commercial pulled at the heartstrings of NFL fans during Sunday’s big game. The minute-long advertisement followed a journey between a young girl and a chocolate lab puppy through adulthood.
Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Trolls Eagles Following Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes‘ father, Pat, was living it up after the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling 38-35 contest over the... The post Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Trolls Eagles Following Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win appeared first on Outsider.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Chris Stapleton Reacts to Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Being Brought to Tears During National Anthem Performance
Following his performance at Super Bowl LVII, Chris Stapleton shared his reaction to Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni being brought... The post Chris Stapleton Reacts to Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Being Brought to Tears During National Anthem Performance appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles Secretly Sign Coach of Chiefs Rival to Help Prepare for Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are pulling out all the stops to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.One of the tricks they’re deploring... The post Eagles Secretly Sign Coach of Chiefs Rival to Help Prepare for Super Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
ESPN Gets Ripped By NFL Players, Fans for Disrespectful Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Graphic
Try again, ESPN. That’s the message a lot of NFL fans are sending the sports network after its graphics team posted a “disrespectful” image following the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII. It features Patrick Mahomes stepping over Jalen Hurts. It was an interesting choice by ESPN to...
NFL Fans Are Furious Over Questionable Penalty Call at End of Super Bowl LVII
In the final game of the year, the NFL finds itself facing a controversial call. A late holding penalty against... The post NFL Fans Are Furious Over Questionable Penalty Call at End of Super Bowl LVII appeared first on Outsider.
Charles Barkley Reveals Super Bowl Plans, His Pick, and Monster Bet
Charles Barkley has some big plans for the big game. The NBA on TNT analyst revealed his Super Bowl plans, and it includes multiple rounds of golf, an all-nighter and a massive bet. Talking with Ernie Johnson, Barkley talked about the weekend he has planned for Super Bowl LVII. He’ll...
NFL Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Rihanna Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII
Millions of fans around the world tuned into Super Bowl halftime to see Rihanna. But what did football fans think of the show?. The reaction definitely was mixed as the pop star took a special split-level stage at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. She wore a baggy red jumpsuit. Eventually, part of her outfit evolved into a long, flowing coat. Dozens of dancers wore white and performed alongside her.
Head Super Bowl Ref Carl Cheffers Addresses Controversial Call
The finale of this year’s NFL season is once again doused in controversy. With under two minutes to play in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a third down in field goal range and were stopped when Patrick Mahomes sailed a ball well over JuJu Smith-Schuster’s head.
