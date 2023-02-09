ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Micah Parsons Names One Player He Wants Cowboys to Sign and it’s a Division Rival

Let it be known that Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants Dallas to sign a big defender in free agency. And he recommends poaching from an NFC East rival. Yes, Parsons, the Cowboys dynamic outside linebacker, wants Daron Payne, the budding Washington Commanders star, to move to Dallas. Defensive tackles who also can rush the quarterback are in high demand. And the two spent time in Las Vegas a week ago as part of the Pro Bowl Games festivities.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce

Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

The Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl Commercial Had NFL Fans in Tears

We may have an undisputed winner for the best commercial of Super Bowl LVII. It didn’t make us laugh, but instead, it made us (well, at least most of us) cry. The Farmer’s Dog commercial pulled at the heartstrings of NFL fans during Sunday’s big game. The minute-long advertisement followed a journey between a young girl and a chocolate lab puppy through adulthood.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Rihanna Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII

Millions of fans around the world tuned into Super Bowl halftime to see Rihanna. But what did football fans think of the show?. The reaction definitely was mixed as the pop star took a special split-level stage at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. She wore a baggy red jumpsuit. Eventually, part of her outfit evolved into a long, flowing coat. Dozens of dancers wore white and performed alongside her.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

645K+
Followers
73K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy