FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Parents still wait for answers from Bellevue School District on school closing decision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — There’s a new timeline at play in the Bellevue School District (BSD) following the staff's recommendations to close Ardmore, Wilburton and Eastgate elementary schools and consolidate those students into other schools. The school board has 90 days, a timeline that started last week, to act...
KOMO News
Smoke damage forces Seattle elementary school to close Monday
SEATTLE — Classes at Catharine Blaine K-8 school in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood were canceled Monday after the outside of the school caught fire Sunday evening. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) said the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) quickly responded to prevent the fire at the northeast entrance of the building from spreading.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arlington seeking community input for 211th Place Corridor improvements
ARLINGTON, Wash., February 12, 2023—The City of Arlington was recently awarded a grant to make improvements along the 211th Place Corridor. As the design phase of the project begins, the city is asking the community’s input on what should be included in the design of the corridor. This...
Washington school district considers closures as student enrollment plummets
Seattle education officials are considering closing some public schools as student enrollment rates continue to plummet, forecasting big budget issues to come.
KOMO News
Overnight I-5 lane closures in Everett begin Monday night
EVERETT, Wash. — Starting Feb. 13, drivers can expect one lane of northbound I-5 in Everett to be open overnight for nine nights in February and two nights in March, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Diamond-tipped grinders will be smoothing over the two right northbound lanes...
q13fox.com
Bellevue schools name 3 potential schools to consolidate
There are three schools the Bellevue School Board is pushing to consolidate. The board presented its ideas at Thursday night's meeting home to save costs as enrollment continues to decline.
q13fox.com
'I'm concerned they might come back'; residents fearful for safety as break-ins in Redmond continue
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents are on high alert in Redmond as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different areas and making off with more than just their valuables—their sense of security. Andrew, who only wanted us to use his first name,...
KOMO News
Person shot during home invasion in Sammamish
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A person was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after they were shot during a home invasion in Sammamish. “I’ve been living here my whole life," said Sammamish resident Luis Velez. "Sammamish is the like number one safest place in America, so you don’t think something like that would happen. That’s crazy."
West Seattle High School recommends masking starting Friday after COVID-19 outbreaks
West Seattle High School students should wear masks for the next 10 days, starting Friday, after positive COVID-19 cases, West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance said in an email to parents Thursday. “The precautions the principal is taking at the school are done with a focus on the health, safety, and welfare of all students and staff,” WSHS’s Media Relations Lead Tim Robinson said in an email to KIRO 7. “As a school district, Seattle Public Schools continues to follow mitigation strategies to minimize transmission of COVID.” Multiple COVID cases were identified from Jan. 30 to Feb 3., WSHS said in an email to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask, for the next 10 calendar days, starting Friday, Feb. 10, to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Vance said. “This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.”
KOMO News
Frustrated residents call on governor to deal with Seattle's illegal Ship Canal encampment
SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood are appealing to Gov. Jay Inslee to step in and clear a homeless encampment that has been the scene of multiple fires and shootings. The encampment, which sits on both sides of the I-5 express lanes at 42nd Street, is within...
KOMO News
Dozens arrested for suspected DUI on Super Bowl Sunday in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — At least 37 people were arrested on Super Bowl Sunday for suspected DUI in Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The WSP said extra patrols would be out on Sunday looking for impaired drivers. The WSP said 37 people had been arrested for suspected DUI by 9 p.m. Sunday, but said that number could increase by Monday morning.
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
KOMO News
Vacant Burger King demolished after concerns of vandalism and crime
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vacant Burger King in Beacon Hill has been torn down after it became a magnet for crime and vandalism. The location was also the sight of a homeless encampment that's been cleared. The property owner of the old Burger King, John O'Brien, said the people...
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
New investigation reveals Washington's most dangerous roads
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated 312 deadly crashes in 2022. Highway 101 was the third deadliest for the agency, with the agency investigating 13 fatal crashes along the highway last year. Four of those crashes happened in Shelton. For sisters, Tabitha Bonfield and Jamie Johnston, those...
lhsledger.org
Lakewood police WARN drivers
Lakewood Police have put out a statement “warning” speeding drivers. “Time to slow down people. Friday (Feb. 10) Lakewood Police and officers from neighboring agencies will be in Lakewood conducting speed emphasis patrols throughout the city ALL DAY. Tickets will be issued. You have been warned.” pic.twitter.com/SSKdcu13np.
Person injured in rollover, entrapment in Everett
A person was injured after rolling a car in Everett on Sunday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, crews with Everett Fire Department responded to a report of an overturned and smoking vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 at the Southeast Everett Mall Way exit. When the crews arrived they found a smoking vehicle with a person inside. After crews worked to extinguish the fire, the person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Man critically hurt during Sammamish home invasion
One family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.
KOMO News
Man shot, killed near Burien gas station
BURIEN, Wash. — A man is dead following a shooting in Burien Sunday night and deputies are continuing to search for the suspected shooter. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to the shooting in the area of the 14800 block of 1st Ave S just after 10 p.m. Employees in the area said the shooting took place behind a nearby 76 gas station.
q13fox.com
Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue
Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
