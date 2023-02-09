Dolphins’ Zach Thomas and other things on my mind

Folks, I’m headed on a short cruise and stay in South Beach so I’ll keep this one short and sweet.

Actually, this will the 16th straight year my wife and I have been away for Valentine’s Day.

Do you guys have any Valentine’s traditions?

I cant wait to see the reaction in the NFL and Dolphins communities if and when Zach Thomas finally gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

I can assure you there will be complete and thorough coverage on The Palm Beach Post’s Sports and Dolphins pages.

I randomly ran into Zach at Lululemon recently and he could not have been nicer to my wife.

It was 19-21 years ago I covered Zach but he has a great memory of those days. A spot in the Hall would be well-deserving.

I can’t wait to see if the Dolphins pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. It’s such a reasonable number. I think they should.

I think a fifth-year deal makes a lot more sense than the type of extension Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are in line for soon.

Tua can cash in if he gets through the 2023 season healthy. Maybe Miami even waits to see what happens in 2024. And then they could even tag Tua in 2025 as needed.

Miami doesn’t have a lot of salary cap wiggle room. But there will need to be tweaks to satisfy the wishes of incoming DC Vic Fangio.

Miami will need to add a cornerback and a linebacker for sure. And look for Miami add at guard and tackle, too.

It’s a lot more challenging for Chris Grier to make game-changing moves with a lot less money and draft capital than he’s had in recent years.

Let’s see what Grier’s got up his sleeve.

I am looking forward to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, where we will reconvene with transparent Mike McDaniel and friendly Chris Grier.

Perhaps we’ll have more answers about Tua and Byron Jones (have to think that relationship will be ending) later this month.

This is a good time for Miami to restructure Tyreek Hill’s contract and extend Christian Wilkins, too.

There’a always something on the NFL calendar. And that’s why we love it so much.

I always chuckle when someone I meet asks, ”So what do you do when its not NFL season?”

We’ll, it’s ALWAYS NFL season.

(Unless I’m on a boat.)

Talk with you guys soon!

Joe

