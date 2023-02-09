ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins’ Zach Thomas and other things on my mind

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey9Wt_0ki9XyGy00

Folks, I’m headed on a short cruise and stay in South Beach so I’ll keep this one short and sweet.

Actually, this will the 16th straight year my wife and I have been away for Valentine’s Day.

Do you guys have any Valentine’s traditions?

I cant wait to see the reaction in the NFL and Dolphins communities if and when Zach Thomas finally gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

I can assure you there will be complete and thorough coverage on The Palm Beach Post’s Sports and Dolphins pages.

I randomly ran into Zach at Lululemon recently and he could not have been nicer to my wife.

It was 19-21 years ago I covered Zach but he has a great memory of those days. A spot in the Hall would be well-deserving.

I can’t wait to see if the Dolphins pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. It’s such a reasonable number. I think they should.

I think a fifth-year deal makes a lot more sense than the type of extension Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are in line for soon.

Tua can cash in if he gets through the 2023 season healthy. Maybe Miami even waits to see what happens in 2024. And then they could even tag Tua in 2025 as needed.

Miami doesn’t have a lot of salary cap wiggle room. But there will need to be tweaks to satisfy the wishes of incoming DC Vic Fangio.

Miami will need to add a cornerback and a linebacker for sure. And look for Miami add at guard and tackle, too.

It’s a lot more challenging for Chris Grier to make game-changing moves with a lot less money and draft capital than he’s had in recent years.

Let’s see what Grier’s got up his sleeve.

I am looking forward to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, where we will reconvene with transparent Mike McDaniel and friendly Chris Grier.

Perhaps we’ll have more answers about Tua and Byron Jones (have to think that relationship will be ending) later this month.

This is a good time for Miami to restructure Tyreek Hill’s contract and extend Christian Wilkins, too.

There’a always something on the NFL calendar. And that’s why we love it so much.

I always chuckle when someone I meet asks, ”So what do you do when its not NFL season?”

We’ll, it’s ALWAYS NFL season.

(Unless I’m on a boat.)

Talk with you guys soon!

Joe

Joe Schad can be reached at jschad@pbpost.com and @schadjoe on Twitter and Instagram. Please support local journalism with a digital or print subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins’ Zach Thomas and other things on my mind

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Zach Thomas making Pro Football Hall of Fame tops glorious start to ’23 for Dolphins | Habib

The announcement that linebacker Zach Thomas made the Pro Football Hall of Fame was just minutes old, so his smile wasn’t going anywhere. Zach being Zach, it’s not going to disappear until after Aug. 5, when he unveils a bust that may as well have a grin. Amid all the commotion at NFL Honors on Thursday night, Thomas took a minute to record a video message to Dolphins fans. ...
atozsports.com

How the Miami Dolphins played a key factor in the Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins new Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio may not have coached this season but had an effect on the biggest stage in the most important game. Signing a short, two-week contract with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the Super Bowl before settling in with the Dolphins. All in the hopes of formulating a game plan to slow down and stop the Kansas City Chiefs offense.
FanSided

Offseason catastrophes the Miami Dolphins must avoid

With the Super Bowl now in our rearview mirror, it is officially the offseason for the National Football League. For journalists and NFL fans alike, that means it’s time to start looking forward to free agency and the NFL draft, something NFL front offices including the Miami Dolphins have been doing for quite some time.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Miami

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Miami area to support local Black businesses. 2. Chef Creole. 3. Chick’n Jones. 4. Clive’s Cafe. 5. Honey Uninhibited. 6. Lil GreenHouse Grill. 7....
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy