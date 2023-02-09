ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Free - The state of domestic violence in Texas

HOUSTON – The state of domestic violence is very dangerous not only in Texas but across the country. The Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino joined KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez and Brandon Walker to give more insight on what the state is facing and how ‘Breaking Free’ is possible.
In an age of repeated crises, these Texans are creating mutual aid networks to help neighbors in need

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Reese Baloutine woke early to sounds of crashing. Text messages pinged her phone as neighbors shared pictures of trees that fell on their houses and limbs that cluttered their yards after this month’s ice storm swept over Austin.
Urban Souls Dance Company inspiring the community through movement

HOUSTON – Urban Souls Dance Company is presenting Movement For Black Lives, a night of dance honoring Black History and Culture. This event highlights Black Dancers and Choreographers. It’s happening this Saturday, February 11th at 8 p.m. at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). For more...
Suspect linked to series of library burglaries, Houston police say

A man is linked to multiple Houston library burglaries that occurred between October and early February. James Wilson, 51, is charged with burglary of a building in the 482nd State District Court. Between Oct. 17, 2023 and Feb. 1, ten Houston Public Libraries were burglarized during off-hours, Houston police said.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Wrong electric bills for customers

Hundreds of electric customers in League City, Galveston, Alvin, and along the gulf coast are getting inaccurate, inflated electric bills. One woman called our KPRC 2 Investigates team when her electric company insisted she pays $2,000 she didn’t owe or get her power shut off. Electric company estimates some...
Houston Rodeo art: 72 outstanding creations from 2023′s fierce student art contest

Each year, thousands of Houston Rodeo attendees marvel at the top-notch Western art displayed in the NRG Center. From sketches, pastels and watercolors, to oil and acrylic on canvas and even clay sculptures, the outstanding student-made artwork in the Hayloft Gallery rivals that of seasoned professionals. The Houston Rodeo’s School...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 56-year-old man wanted for child indecency, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a child. Francisco Pineda-Mayorquin, 56, is wanted for indecency with a child (sexual contact) and aggravated assault of a family member. On June 10, Houston police...
