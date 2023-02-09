Read full article on original website
Breaking Free - The state of domestic violence in Texas
HOUSTON – The state of domestic violence is very dangerous not only in Texas but across the country. The Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino joined KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez and Brandon Walker to give more insight on what the state is facing and how ‘Breaking Free’ is possible.
In an age of repeated crises, these Texans are creating mutual aid networks to help neighbors in need
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Reese Baloutine woke early to sounds of crashing. Text messages pinged her phone as neighbors shared pictures of trees that fell on their houses and limbs that cluttered their yards after this month’s ice storm swept over Austin.
Urban Souls Dance Company inspiring the community through movement
HOUSTON – Urban Souls Dance Company is presenting Movement For Black Lives, a night of dance honoring Black History and Culture. This event highlights Black Dancers and Choreographers. It’s happening this Saturday, February 11th at 8 p.m. at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). For more...
Suspect linked to series of library burglaries, Houston police say
A man is linked to multiple Houston library burglaries that occurred between October and early February. James Wilson, 51, is charged with burglary of a building in the 482nd State District Court. Between Oct. 17, 2023 and Feb. 1, ten Houston Public Libraries were burglarized during off-hours, Houston police said.
One of a kind painting worth $8K that went missing tracked down after KPRC 2 contacted UPS
HOUSTON – A one-of-a-kind painting that vanished after the artist took it to a UPS drop-off center to be shipped to a customer in California has since been recovered after KPRC 2 investigated the case. The artist had been trying all week to find it but after KPRC got...
‘Commitment to transparency’: FBI agrees to sheriff’s request to review pair of inmate deaths at Harris County Jail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The FBI has accepted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s request to review two deaths that occurred inside the Harris County Jail, the sheriff’s office announced Monday. “Last week, I reached out to James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Field Office, to...
Sunnyside residents say city of Houston is ignoring known hot spot for illegal dumping
HOUSTON – As the city of Houston faces a federal probe into its handling of illegal dumping in Black and Brown neighborhoods, residents in Sunnyside say they’ve seen no sign things are improving. In July 2022, the United States Department of Justice announced it was opening an environmental...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Degrassi, a pup looking for her forever Valentine
Degrassi is as sweet as sugar and ready for lots of love, hugs, and kisses. Her favorite things are squeaky toys, chicken-flavored treats, and cuddles!. She’s ready for a life filled with love. Adopt Degrassi today! Make her your very own honey love!. The Houston Humane Society is located...
Houston opens new center to help transition homeless population off streets and into permanent housing
HOUSTON – Houston’s largest homeless encampment has been decommissioned as the city looks to transition people living on the streets to permanent housing. On Monday, KPRC 2 got a first look at the new Fifth ward facility where dozens of unsheltered people packed up their tents to move in temporarily.
Attorney Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate Harris County jail deaths
Civil Rights attorney Bill Crump held a news conference with attorney Paul Grinke to call on the Department of Justice to investigate the rise of inmate deaths at the Harris County jail. In 2022, at least 28 Harris County inmates lost their lives in custody. The families of inmates who...
Driver in armored van carjacked by suspects in NW Harris County, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after they say an armored van was carjacked from a northwest Harris County car lot Monday morning. It happened in the 10700 block of FM 1960 Road West at around 7 a.m. According to Constable...
Katy man leads Texas troopers on high speed chase while recording video posted on YouTube
A 23-year-old Katy man is out on bond after he fled from Texas state troopers three different times, twice at high speeds and once on foot. In Allen Lynch’s most recent pursuit on Feb. 4 on the Katy Freeway, he documented each step of escaping and hiding in a video posted on YouTube.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Wrong electric bills for customers
Hundreds of electric customers in League City, Galveston, Alvin, and along the gulf coast are getting inaccurate, inflated electric bills. One woman called our KPRC 2 Investigates team when her electric company insisted she pays $2,000 she didn’t owe or get her power shut off. Electric company estimates some...
Armed suspect shot by HPD officer following domestic violence incident inside Kingwood area apartment, police say
HOUSTON – An armed suspect was shot by a Houston police officer in the Kingwood area following a domestic violence incident Saturday morning, police say. Exec. Assist. Chief Larry Satterwhite with Houston Police said officers received a disturbance call at 3:13 a.m. in the 150 block of Northpark Plaza.
Houston Rodeo art: 72 outstanding creations from 2023′s fierce student art contest
Each year, thousands of Houston Rodeo attendees marvel at the top-notch Western art displayed in the NRG Center. From sketches, pastels and watercolors, to oil and acrylic on canvas and even clay sculptures, the outstanding student-made artwork in the Hayloft Gallery rivals that of seasoned professionals. The Houston Rodeo’s School...
Which East Texas town is the oldest in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 56-year-old man wanted for child indecency, police say
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a child. Francisco Pineda-Mayorquin, 56, is wanted for indecency with a child (sexual contact) and aggravated assault of a family member. On June 10, Houston police...
Suspect shot by officer after chase involving stolen vehicle in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One suspect was shot by an officer and four others are in custody after a chase ended in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston early Monday, police say. Catch the latest headlines on KPRC 2+. Watch in the player below. According to J. Jones with HPD, officers...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports legislation banning transgender college athletes
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level on teams that match their gender. “This...
Director Isaac Yowman discusses his powerful role directing new documentary on BET+
HOUSTON – Isaac Yowman is a young African American Director taking the film industry by storm. He joined Houston Life today to discuss his most recent project, directing the documentary ‘Memory Builds The Monument,’ streaming now on BET+. The film is inspired by Houston’s iconic club matinee...
