Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts each gave his all in Super Bowl LVII, and afterward, the two franchise quarterbacks shared a nice sentiment. The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly bested the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in one of the best Super Bowls of recent history. The game had everything from controversial calls to crazy big plays to a sparkling halftime show by Rihanna, yet the highlight to many fans was the incredible quarterback play on both sides.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO