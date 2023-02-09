Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore Ohio's auto showsJackie MyersOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Related
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Adrian Peterson absolutely blasts Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the football world on Sunday by taking in Super Bowl LVII as a spectator. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in an epic game that ended with a controversial referee decision. But it was Hamlin’s sartorial choice — a $3,150 Read more... The post Adrian Peterson absolutely blasts Damar Hamlin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
What Justin Scott visit to Georgia means for Notre Dame
Notre Dame football should be very worried about Georgia in the recruitment of five-star Justin Scott and here’s the latest on the five-star defensive tackle. When it comes to five-star defensive Justin Scott, Notre Dame football has long been considered the leader and was close to a commitment before the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder decided to delay his decision date.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce partied all night long after Super Bowl 57
As expected, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce partied hard after winning Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs’ dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce epitomize the work hard, play hard mentality that built America into what it is today. After eking out a three-point victory over the...
Eagles news: History repeats as Philly loses Shane Steichen to Colts
The NFL has long been discussed as being a copycat league. We’ve been taught that history repeats itself since we were in grade school. Here’s where the rubber meets the proverbial road. Five years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl, and their offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, was snatched away by the Indianapolis Colts to blaze his own trail as a head coach. Yes, history seems to be repeating.
New Dylan Raiola crystal ball, college football recruiting’s top commitments last week
Five-star QB Dylan Raiola has been projected to Nebraska in a new crystal ball, plus a review of the top college football recruiting commitments last week. The top prize in the 2024 college football recruiting class is Dylan Raiola. He’s ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class and the No. 1 QB.
Patrick Mahomes’ message to Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl 57 was all class
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts each gave his all in Super Bowl LVII, and afterward, the two franchise quarterbacks shared a nice sentiment. The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly bested the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in one of the best Super Bowls of recent history. The game had everything from controversial calls to crazy big plays to a sparkling halftime show by Rihanna, yet the highlight to many fans was the incredible quarterback play on both sides.
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons
The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Patrick Mahomes’ dad’s reaction to Chiefs Super Bowl win is everything
On Sunday, Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII, and everybody in Chiefs kingdom rejoiced: Andy Reid and the coaching staff, the loyal Chiefs fans, and Patrick Mahomes family members as well. The camera quickly panned to Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s mother following the Chiefs’...
Tua Tagovailoa blames concussion issues on nothing more than bad luck
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t think the NFL is responsible for his concussion issues, blaming his head injuries on bad luck more than anything else. The NFL has faced a landslide of criticism over their handling of concussions over the years. That mass of disapproval only grew after Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 concussion saga.
Colorado football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Deion Sanders is going to save Colorado football. Or at least that’s what fans and the rest of the athletic department are hoping for after he was poached from Jackson State. The Buffaloes went a forgettable 1-11 last season in Karl Dorrell’s last ride and a major change was...
Andy Reid’s name for game-changing Super Bowl play is totally on-brand for him
When you think of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, you have to think of Corndogs now. While it took a Wasp to conquer the San Francisco 49ers four years ago, Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs had to go full-blown Corndog to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid sat...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0