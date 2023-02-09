ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57

While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Adrian Peterson absolutely blasts Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the football world on Sunday by taking in Super Bowl LVII as a spectator. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in an epic game that ended with a controversial referee decision. But it was Hamlin’s sartorial choice — a $3,150 Read more... The post Adrian Peterson absolutely blasts Damar Hamlin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Justin Scott visit to Georgia means for Notre Dame

Notre Dame football should be very worried about Georgia in the recruitment of five-star Justin Scott and here’s the latest on the five-star defensive tackle. When it comes to five-star defensive Justin Scott, Notre Dame football has long been considered the leader and was close to a commitment before the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder decided to delay his decision date.
Eagles news: History repeats as Philly loses Shane Steichen to Colts

The NFL has long been discussed as being a copycat league. We’ve been taught that history repeats itself since we were in grade school. Here’s where the rubber meets the proverbial road. Five years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl, and their offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, was snatched away by the Indianapolis Colts to blaze his own trail as a head coach. Yes, history seems to be repeating.
Patrick Mahomes’ message to Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl 57 was all class

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts each gave his all in Super Bowl LVII, and afterward, the two franchise quarterbacks shared a nice sentiment. The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly bested the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in one of the best Super Bowls of recent history. The game had everything from controversial calls to crazy big plays to a sparkling halftime show by Rihanna, yet the highlight to many fans was the incredible quarterback play on both sides.
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Tua Tagovailoa blames concussion issues on nothing more than bad luck

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t think the NFL is responsible for his concussion issues, blaming his head injuries on bad luck more than anything else. The NFL has faced a landslide of criticism over their handling of concussions over the years. That mass of disapproval only grew after Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 concussion saga.
