Wi-Fi hotspot lending program at Orange County Library System making an impact for community

If there are any community members who have trouble getting access to internet service, a new program at the Orange County Library System is available to help. The library secured funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) to establish a new Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program, which provides access to the Internet for those unable to afford service, or are in a transitional situation and can’t get service.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
24-year-old shot, killed outside Orange County strip mall

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday outside a strip mall in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside an Aldi and a liquor store at Kirkman Road and Colonial Drive. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of Silver Star Road near Pine Hills. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Demolition of Putnam Hotel begins in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – Demolition of the Putnam Hotel got underway Monday in DeLand. Crews began tearing down the hotel around 10 a.m. [TRENDING: 17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County | Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe | Brevard community rallies behind family whose son played in Super Bowl | Become a News 6 Insider]
DELAND, FL
New I-4 Championsgate interchange completed, aims to improve mobility

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. – After 6 months of operating, the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Interstate 4 and Championsgate is now officially complete. “When we opened it up 6 months ago, it was a construction zone,” said Florida Department of Transportation District 5 Secretary John Tyler. “We didn’t have all of the pieces and parts that you see out here for today.”
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Loved ones of Orlando newlyweds mourn loss following devastating earthquake

ORLANDO, Fla. – Loved ones of an Orlando couple are mourning their loss following a devastating earthquake that left more than 20,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. Alex Hernandez said his friend, Alex Ilgin, had recently relocated to Florida. Following Ilgin’s wedding last year, friends said that having a baby became the Ilgin and his wife’s main focus.
ORLANDO, FL
Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe

Palm Bay City Council member Pete Filiberto was arrested Saturday night on charges of riding his motorcycle while impaired and carrying 10 grams of cocaine in his shoe, court records show. Filiberto, 34, elected to office in 2022, was charged with possession of cocaine, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, no motorcycle...
PALM BAY, FL
16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says

DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.
DELTONA, FL
2 arrested, accused of killing man in Jan. 6 shooting in Orange County

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they say were behind a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Winter Park on Jan. 6. Christopher Burke and Caleb Burke were both arrested for the incident at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Teen arrested over 4 months after man fatally shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teen was arrested over four months after a man was shot and killed in Orange County, the sheriff’s office announced Monday. Deputies said 18-year-old Jacob Andrew LeGrand was arrested in connection to the Nov. 1, 2022, fatal shooting of 21-year-old Kyle D’Jireh Mote. The sheriff’s office added that LeGrand was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
As prices soar, Sanford leaders to discuss rent increase ordinance

SANFORD, Fla. – With rent prices soaring across the state, the city of Sanford is looking at ways to help families struggling to find housing options stay afloat. An agenda for a work session Monday afternoon shows city commissioners are discussing a rental increase ordinance. Mayor Art Woodruff tells...
SANFORD, FL

