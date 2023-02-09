Read full article on original website
Wi-Fi hotspot lending program at Orange County Library System making an impact for community
If there are any community members who have trouble getting access to internet service, a new program at the Orange County Library System is available to help. The library secured funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) to establish a new Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program, which provides access to the Internet for those unable to afford service, or are in a transitional situation and can’t get service.
‘He could do this again:’ Family of Daytona Beach man hit by dirt bike asks for help finding driver
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jon Fornataro’s only son, Cardino Fornataro, was on his scooter Jan. 23rd, when a dirt bike crashed into him. “It’s very upsetting and it’s scary as a parent because he could do this again,” Jon Fornataro said from outside Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach where his 25-year-old son has been since then.
24-year-old shot, killed outside Orange County strip mall
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday outside a strip mall in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside an Aldi and a liquor store at Kirkman Road and Colonial Drive. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went...
No changes to troubled Orange County off-ramp as driver who crashed into retention pond dies
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has learned the driver who sailed off an East Orange County off-ramp and landed in a retention pond on Alafaya Trail has now died. Two weeks ago, rescuers raced to save the driver’s life, and then the next day Orange County promised to make the State Road 408 exit safer by the end of the week.
Florida Disney workers union to begin contract negotiations, again, after rejecting last deal
ORLANDO, Fla. – Union leaders will head back to the bargaining table with Disney, in hopes of figuring out a new contract starting Wednesday. Negotiations are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 9 a.m., at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort, and will go through Thursday.
17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of Silver Star Road near Pine Hills. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene and...
Fight over relationship leads to man being shot, killed in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A fight over a relationship at a Daytona Beach apartment complex on Sunday morning led to a man being shot and killed, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Quinton Pompey, 42, shot someone who had been in a romantic relationship with Pompey’s significant other.
Disney: Annual passholders will soon be able to register to ride TRON Lightcycle/Run
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to welcome the next batch of users into the GRID at TRON Lightcycle/Run. In an email to annual passholders on Monday, the resort announced that registration for its passholders will open on Feb. 16, with additional information to follow. The...
Demolition of Putnam Hotel begins in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. – Demolition of the Putnam Hotel got underway Monday in DeLand. Crews began tearing down the hotel around 10 a.m. [TRENDING: 17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County | Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe | Brevard community rallies behind family whose son played in Super Bowl | Become a News 6 Insider]
New I-4 Championsgate interchange completed, aims to improve mobility
CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. – After 6 months of operating, the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Interstate 4 and Championsgate is now officially complete. “When we opened it up 6 months ago, it was a construction zone,” said Florida Department of Transportation District 5 Secretary John Tyler. “We didn’t have all of the pieces and parts that you see out here for today.”
Case dropped against Orange County man arrested, accused of voter fraud by the state
ORLANDO, Fla. – A judge dismissed the case Monday against an Orange County man who was part of the first high-profile investigation by Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security. Peter Washington, 59, was arrested back in August for voting even though he was a convicted felon. His...
High winds cause scaffolding collapse at Daytona Beach hospital, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A high wind gust caused construction scaffolding to collapse at a Volusia County hospital on Sunday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Fire officials said they responded to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach after the gust caused “banners to pull down the metal scaffold.”
Loved ones of Orlando newlyweds mourn loss following devastating earthquake
ORLANDO, Fla. – Loved ones of an Orlando couple are mourning their loss following a devastating earthquake that left more than 20,000 dead in Turkey and Syria. Alex Hernandez said his friend, Alex Ilgin, had recently relocated to Florida. Following Ilgin’s wedding last year, friends said that having a baby became the Ilgin and his wife’s main focus.
From struggling salesman to entrepreneur: Ron Story Jr, the success connoisseur
ORLANDO, Fla. – If we asked you to guess what dozens of startup companies could have most in common with one another, “investors” would be a decent choice. “A determined problem-solver with his focus on the future,” though, would be a better one, so as it applies to our latest program.
Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe
Palm Bay City Council member Pete Filiberto was arrested Saturday night on charges of riding his motorcycle while impaired and carrying 10 grams of cocaine in his shoe, court records show. Filiberto, 34, elected to office in 2022, was charged with possession of cocaine, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, no motorcycle...
16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says
DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.
Woman dies after being struck by forklift in Daytona Beach Shores, police say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by a forklift at the Beach Haven Motel in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday, police said. The crash happened in the parking lot of the hotel located at 2115 South Atlantic Atlantic Ave. around 1:45 p.m., according to Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Director Chief Mike Fowler.
2 arrested, accused of killing man in Jan. 6 shooting in Orange County
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they say were behind a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Winter Park on Jan. 6. Christopher Burke and Caleb Burke were both arrested for the incident at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County.
Teen arrested over 4 months after man fatally shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teen was arrested over four months after a man was shot and killed in Orange County, the sheriff’s office announced Monday. Deputies said 18-year-old Jacob Andrew LeGrand was arrested in connection to the Nov. 1, 2022, fatal shooting of 21-year-old Kyle D’Jireh Mote. The sheriff’s office added that LeGrand was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.
As prices soar, Sanford leaders to discuss rent increase ordinance
SANFORD, Fla. – With rent prices soaring across the state, the city of Sanford is looking at ways to help families struggling to find housing options stay afloat. An agenda for a work session Monday afternoon shows city commissioners are discussing a rental increase ordinance. Mayor Art Woodruff tells...
