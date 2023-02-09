ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBB: Savannah State must win out, get help to capture SIAC East crown

By Joey Lamar
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State women’s basketball team still has a chance to win the SIAC East Division. However, they need to win their three remaining road games and get some help from Clark Atlanta University.

Clark Atlanta has two remaining conference games both at home against Allen and Benedict, respectively. Savannah State has three remaining conference games, which are all on the road. Savannah State faces Edward Waters, Fort Valley and Albany State, respectively.

Another issue, building up leads and letting the other team close the gap.

“That is something that actually bothers me because that gives other teams confidence,” freshman Ta’Quasia Lumpkin said. “When we gain a lead and we lose that lead to the other team, they are gaining confidence. So now, we have to fight back and gain that confidence back and it kind of bothers me because the team that we have we shouldn’t be allowing that to happen.”

The next game for Savannah State is against Edward Waters College on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.

The Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Calvary Day School on February 13, 2023, 14:00:00.
