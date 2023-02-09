ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Arbor Day celebration hosted at Alto Park

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Monday afternoon the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department and the International Paper Company gathered at Alto Park to celebrate Arbor Day. International Paper recently purchased and donated 5 maple trees that have been planted near the Alto...
ROME, GA
Photography Adventures By Gracie L

The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia

Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
CHATSWORTH, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Rome City Commission to discuss new TAD districts, opioid settlements, and downtown parking Monday

The Rome City Commission is set to hold a public hearing regarding the next two Tax Allocation Districts when they meet Monday night. The Martha Berry TAD is only 41 parcels and 131 acres. The southern boundary rests at West Ninth Street and moves up toward North Fifth Avenue and West 12th Street. The northern boundary stops just short of Harbin Clinic.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

How to avoid fraudulent contractors when cleaning up after a storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It happens every time there’s a catastrophic weather event. Homeowners overwhelmed with storm damage need repairs and don’t have to look far. The state attorney general and insurance commissioner issued a warning after January tornadoes brought in a flood of fraudulent contractors.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft

Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police Maj. Paul Webber retires

When Maj. Paul Webber joined the Rome Police Department in 1976, things were quite a bit different. For example, officers weren’t issued items such as uniforms, radios, flashlights, shoes, or even outerwear for the rain. “Heck, prior to Chief Collins, recruits were issued a gun, badge, belt, and a...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Another $50 Tagged Fish Caught

Randy Holcomb of Centre and his fishing partner Michael collected 50 dollars from the WLIA’s Crappie Rodeo on Saturday. He caught his fish off a private dock using live shad in the Cowen Creek area. Get your Rodeo Badge at participating merchants around Weiss Lake. Since the beginning of...
CENTRE, AL
valdostatoday.com

New Georgia fraud reporting system launches

ATLANTA – A new portal for reporting suspected insurance fraud has been launched by the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division has launched a new portal for reporting suspected insurance fraud. “Citizens, insurance companies,...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

23rd Night at the Movies benefits Family Resource Center

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023–3:30 p.m. This year’s Night at the Movies event is presented by Relentless Chiropractic and will feature a film that Floyd County residents would normally have to travel to see! Held February 28th, 2023, at the Historic DeSoto Theatre in downtown Rome, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center (FRC) fundraiser will include a screening of “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s recent release inspired by his own childhood.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy