Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds WillDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Georgia witness photographs two hovering orb-like objectsRoger MarshVilla Rica, GA
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Arbor Day celebration hosted at Alto Park
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Monday afternoon the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department and the International Paper Company gathered at Alto Park to celebrate Arbor Day. International Paper recently purchased and donated 5 maple trees that have been planted near the Alto...
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
wrganews.com
Floyd Commission to consider employee wellness center contract Tuesday
The Floyd County Commission is expected to vote on a contract for an employee wellness clinic when it meets Tuesday. Floyd County, like the City of Rome, is expected to go with Atrium Health Floyd. The City of Rome and Floyd County have been looking at other providers for the...
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission to discuss new TAD districts, opioid settlements, and downtown parking Monday
The Rome City Commission is set to hold a public hearing regarding the next two Tax Allocation Districts when they meet Monday night. The Martha Berry TAD is only 41 parcels and 131 acres. The southern boundary rests at West Ninth Street and moves up toward North Fifth Avenue and West 12th Street. The northern boundary stops just short of Harbin Clinic.
North Georgia residents dealt with downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
How to avoid fraudulent contractors when cleaning up after a storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It happens every time there’s a catastrophic weather event. Homeowners overwhelmed with storm damage need repairs and don’t have to look far. The state attorney general and insurance commissioner issued a warning after January tornadoes brought in a flood of fraudulent contractors.
wrganews.com
Rome City School Board to hear first reading of 2023-2024 school calendar Tuesday
The Rome Board of Education will consider first reading of the proposed 2023-2024 school calendar when they meet Tuesday night. The meeting will be held at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy on Veterans Memorial Highway with the caucus starting at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting to follow at 5:45.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
wrganews.com
Rome Police Maj. Paul Webber retires
When Maj. Paul Webber joined the Rome Police Department in 1976, things were quite a bit different. For example, officers weren’t issued items such as uniforms, radios, flashlights, shoes, or even outerwear for the rain. “Heck, prior to Chief Collins, recruits were issued a gun, badge, belt, and a...
weisradio.com
Another $50 Tagged Fish Caught
Randy Holcomb of Centre and his fishing partner Michael collected 50 dollars from the WLIA’s Crappie Rodeo on Saturday. He caught his fish off a private dock using live shad in the Cowen Creek area. Get your Rodeo Badge at participating merchants around Weiss Lake. Since the beginning of...
valdostatoday.com
New Georgia fraud reporting system launches
ATLANTA – A new portal for reporting suspected insurance fraud has been launched by the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division has launched a new portal for reporting suspected insurance fraud. “Citizens, insurance companies,...
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
wrganews.com
23rd Night at the Movies benefits Family Resource Center
Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023–3:30 p.m. This year’s Night at the Movies event is presented by Relentless Chiropractic and will feature a film that Floyd County residents would normally have to travel to see! Held February 28th, 2023, at the Historic DeSoto Theatre in downtown Rome, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center (FRC) fundraiser will include a screening of “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s recent release inspired by his own childhood.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
theatlanta100.com
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
