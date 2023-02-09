Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Everything Celtics said about Mike Muscala’s successful Boston debut
BOSTON — Mike Muscala said he got a heads up roughly 40 seconds before he checked in that he was about to make his Celtics debut. Considering he was active for Friday’s game against the Hornets, the newly-acquired big man said he knew there was a chance he could play.
Bruin Coach Jim Montgomery Explains Trust He Has In David Pastrnak
BOSTON — The Bruins weren’t as sharp Saturday as they typically have been this season, but Boston is sticking with its process. The Black and Gold lost, 2-1, to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. It only was the second regulation loss the Bruins have suffered this season, but there were multiple opportunities for Boston to get the tying goal to jumpstart a comeback. However, the execution was not there.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins, Leafs among teams monitoring Timo Meier situation
Now that Bo Horvat has been traded and re-signed to an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the top player on pretty much every trade targets ranking is San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier. It makes perfect sense, too. Meier is just 26 years old and having...
How Derrick White Feels After First Calendar Year With Celtics
Friday night was special for Derrick White. It marked his one-year anniversary since being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics. And to commemorate the occasion, White delivered an all-time career performance for his fellow Celtics teammates and all in attendance at TD Garden. The 28-year-old veteran...
Tarasenko scores in debut, Rangers beat Kraken 6-3
NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko was still caught in the whirlwind of being traded for the first time when he put an emphatic stamp on his first game with the New York Rangers. The 31-year-old Russian forward scored early in his New York debut,...
NBC Sports
Payton Pritchard clears up feelings about playing for Celtics
Payton Pritchard wanted to clear the air after Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics' reserve guard expressed his desire for more playing time and suggested he was open to a change of scenery to make that happen. The Celtics reportedly explored a potential trade involving Pritchard, but they ultimately decided to hold on to one of their best scorers off the bench.
3 worst Red Sox moves Chaim Bloom has made since coming to Boston
The three worst Boston Red Sox moves Chaim Bloom has made in Beantown. Chaim Bloom’s time with the Boston Red Sox hasn’t gone so well. That’s putting it lightly. He joined the organization before the 2019 World Series was even completed. Three seasons deep, the Red Sox seem to be stagnant.
houseofhockey.net
Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight
The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
Yardbarker
Bruins tussle with Stars in showdown of conference leaders
After their return from the NHL All-Star break ended in a loss, the Boston Bruins now get a chance to reset on the road this week. The best team in the NHL kicks off its first of two February trips outside its time zone with a Tuesday visit to the Dallas Stars, who hold a two-point lead atop the Western Conference standings.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Blais, Perunovich & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action after the All-Star Break. They have just under three weeks before the trade deadline with many moves to come. They’ve solidified themselves as sellers with the trade of Vladimir Tarasenko. The Blues’ schedule this month is difficult. They have eight games...
hawksinsider.com
The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''
Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER SITTING ON THE HOT SEAT
Of the 32 NHL teams, the Calgary Flames had the greatest turnover on their roster during this past offseason. The Flames lost 219 points when Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both left and replaced them with Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar. Through the team's first 53 games, those two have...
NBC Sports
Here's when Jake DeBrusk could return to Bruins lineup from injury
The Boston Bruins should be getting a quality goal scorer back in the lineup this week. Jake DeBrusk, who has missed Boston's last 15 games since suffering a reported fractured fibula during the team's 2023 Winter Classic win on Jan. 2, is doubtful to return Tuesday night when the Bruins play the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars on the road.
Bought-Out Veteran To Join Cavaliers After Reported Celtics Interest
Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green apparently was not available for long after reportedly agreeing to a contract buyout following the NBA trade deadline. Green, who was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Rockets ahead of Thursday’s deadline, negotiated a contract buyout with Houston on Sunday. However, Green already is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Rex Ryan is a candidate to join the staff of a Patriots 2023 opponent (report)
Could the Patriots be in Rex Ryan’s crosshairs once again?. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach is repeatedly being considered as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. According to FOX Sports, Jay Glazer, new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed Ryan to join his staff as the defensive play caller.
What Jayson Tatum said about ‘freak accident’ that caused Jaylen Brown’s injury
"Obviously I feel terrible, it was a freak accident." Jaylen Brown is still feeling the pain from his collision with Jayson Tatum Wednesday night that broke a bone in the all-star guard’s face, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said before Friday’s 127-116 win over the Hornets.
Derrick White Earns NBA Player Of Week Honor After Celtics’ Run
Celtics guard Derrick White has played a pivotal role in Boston stacking wins despite being without key players. And White’s contributions have been recognized by the league. White on Monday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week after helping the Celtics to a perfect 4-0 week....
Thoughts, Prayers To First Touchdown Bettors After Overturned Call
Those who placed bets on Kenneth Gainwell to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII were dealt a brutal beat on the game’s opening possession. And those who had tickets on the uniform number of the first touchdown to be Over 11.5 weren’t far behind either. The...
Brionna Jones, Two-Time WNBA All-Star, Re-Signs With CT Sun
The Connecticut Sun have shaken up their roster this offseason, but Brionna Jones is staying put in Uncasville for the upcoming campaign. The Sun announced Monday they’ve re-signed Jones to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy. Jones, the reigning WNBA Sixth Player...
