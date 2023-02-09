ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Channel 3000

Well Water Germ Tests May Depend on Time of Year

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers studying well water found current monitoring practices often fail to reflect actual groundwater pollution risks. The problem: Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done.
Channel 3000

Hubble captures mysterious 'spokes' gliding across Saturn's rings

The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of a mysterious show playing out on Saturn's rings — ghostly, fleeting "spokes" that appear to move along the planet's rings. And scientists can't yet explain why the phenomena happen. The return of the spokes is one of the earliest signs that Saturn...

