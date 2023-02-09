ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder in Nacogdoches. The murder took place in the 2200 block of Lola Street near a wooded area. The victim, 18-year-old Damien Wade, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The Nacogdoches police department tells us an...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an inmate died on Thursday in his cell. At around 12:50 p.m. on February 9, a detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the Smith County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office statement. Officers immediately responded to the cell and saw that an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hanged himself.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a Smith County deputy in Tyler on Saturday. At about 5:50 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 driving a U-Haul van with stolen property, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities say a man killed his father before killing himself Friday night. According to a report by Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. Friday from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband. When deputies responded to the scene in the 16300 block of County Road 3111 near Gladewater, they found that Cody Hand was dead in the front yard from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Inside the residence, Dale Hand was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th

As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder-Suicide Involving Son, Father

Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Smith County. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband with a rifle. Authorities report the son killed himself before deputies arrived. Officials have not released any names in the case, but they sent the bodies for autopsies.
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office arrests man after pursuit ends in crash

A man allegedly transporting stolen property in a U-Haul was arrested after a short pursuit ended in a crash, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said. Around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning, the sheriff's office received information that Steve Shelton-Groves was driving a U-Haul van with stolen property in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Arrested on Dumping Warrant

February 13, 2023 – Justin Lynn Petrea, age 33 of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The felony warrant was issued for Illegal Dumping of 1000 pounds or more. Petrea was arrested without incident and transported to the Hopkins County Jail. This is not the first time...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Smith County Jail no longer on remedial order

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County representatives went before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to address a remedial order that has now been removed. On Feb. 8, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Judge Neal Franklin appeared before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin regarding the status of a remedial order placed on the Smith County Jail.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Armed fugitive in Panola County arrested

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The suspect wanted in Panola County is now in custody following a manhunt Friday afternoon. Deputies were searching for an armed fugitive in the areas of County Roads 108 and 1081. The sheriff's office said the person has now been found.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

