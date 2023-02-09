Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder in Nacogdoches. The murder took place in the 2200 block of Lola Street near a wooded area. The victim, 18-year-old Damien Wade, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The Nacogdoches police department tells us an...
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an inmate died on Thursday in his cell. At around 12:50 p.m. on February 9, a detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the Smith County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office statement. Officers immediately responded to the cell and saw that an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hanged himself.
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a Smith County deputy in Tyler on Saturday. At about 5:50 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 driving a U-Haul van with stolen property, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities say a man killed his father before killing himself Friday night. According to a report by Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. Friday from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband. When deputies responded to the scene in the 16300 block of County Road 3111 near Gladewater, they found that Cody Hand was dead in the front yard from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Inside the residence, Dale Hand was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th
As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested on Dumping Warrant
February 13, 2023 – Justin Lynn Petrea, age 33 of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The felony warrant was issued for Illegal Dumping of 1000 pounds or more. Petrea was arrested without incident and transported to the Hopkins County Jail. This is not the first time...
Texas Town Tired Of Mustang Owner’s Reckless Driving Antics Puts Him Behind Bars
On February 6th, law enforcement officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Smith, 20, of San Augustine. The arrest is just the latest in a series of such events for Smith and it comes not only after he failed to appear at a court date but as a result of numerous calls of reckless driving from the local community.
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
Smith County Jail no longer on remedial order
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County representatives went before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to address a remedial order that has now been removed. On Feb. 8, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Judge Neal Franklin appeared before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin regarding the status of a remedial order placed on the Smith County Jail.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Works with Other Agencies to Find Missing 3-Year-Old
ANDERSON COUNTY – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a missing 3-year-old girl and working with officers from other agencies were able to locate the child. The Sheriff’s Office published the following statement with details about the case:. “On Thursday, Feb. 9 at approximately...
Documents: 4 children of Shelby County woman told neighbor their stepfather killed their mother
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Arrest documents show the four young children of the Shelby County woman who was shot to death Wednesday ran to their neighbor's house saying their stepfather killed their mother. Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, of Joaquin, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death...
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt involving helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
