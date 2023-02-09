Read full article on original website
The Games Nintendo Switch Fans Say They Regret Buying
Switch games are expensive and rarely go on sale. We take a look at some of the Switch games people have regretted buying and the reasons for their regret.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Nintendo Switch Passes Lifetime Sales of PS4
As of the end of 2022, the Nintendo Switch has now officially passed the lifetime sales of Sony's PlayStation 4 console. Considering the ever-present strength of the Nintendo Switch since it was first released back in 2017, it seemed like only a matter of time until Nintendo's latest video game console would end up topping ...
Forget full price video games, 2023 is the year for DLC to shine
As the cost-of-living crisis increases, here's why playing video game DLC might be a great alternative in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
dexerto.com
Pokemon fans fear price hike after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak
Pokemon fans fear their favorite series is next in line for a price hike after new leaks from the Nintendo eShop revealed a $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on...
One YouTuber makes $650,000 a year recording himself crushing everything from PlayStation consoles to human teeth. Say hello to the estimated $165 million destructo-economy.
Clips of hydraulic press machines crushing cars and industrial shredders destroying appliances have garnered massive audiences and profits online.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week
Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
Polygon
Mario Kart 8 on Switch will get more DLC characters — who could be next?
Nintendo had a surprise for Mario Kart fans on Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct presentation, revealing that an all-new course and a familiar face are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. The Yoshi’s Island track and fan-favorite Birdo are headed to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sometime this spring in wave 4 of Nintendo’s Booster Course Pass DLC.
Game Boy Advance E-Reader Never Caught On In The US, Despite Its Cool Features
The Game Boy Advance didn't move quite as many units as the original Game Boy or the even more popular Nintendo DS that followed, but it certainly held its own. An impressive 81.51 million consoles were sold worldwide. There were a lot of reasons why this upgraded handheld was so beloved. The library of games was obviously impressive and its graphical capabilities were certainly a step up, but there was also a wide variety of accessories that available for the console that expanded its capabilities. The GBA Link Cable and the Wireless Adapter allowed gamers to do things like trading Pokémon or challenging friends to battles, but there was one accessory that never really took off, even though it had some amazing features under its belt.
Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer 2 Gets The Comparison Nintendo Probably Wasn't Expecting
Nintendo just showcased a ton of new stuff that it has planned for 2023 during its recent Direct. Several new titles were announced, while other games that fans already knew were coming got some new trailers. There were plenty of great announcements for Nintendo fans to drool over in the presentation, but the crown jewel of the show was arguably the new trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" – the open world sequel to "Breath of the Wild." This new trailer featured a moody version of the Kingdom of Hyrule, shrouded in dark clouds and narrated with tense voiceovers from both Ganondorf and Zelda.
Where To Find The Platinum Watch In Persona 3 Portable
While some "Persona" fans are waiting for "Persona 6," others are busy trying to take on the third game in the series. "Persona 3 Portable," which is slightly different from "Persona 3 FES," came to Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC in 2023, bringing the game to modern consoles. Now, players get to do things like work on Elizabeth's quests all over again.
