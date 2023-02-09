ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Palm Bay councilman Filiberto charged with DUI, cocaine possession

PALM BAY — Palm Bay City Council Member Pete Filiberto was arrested Saturday night on charges of riding his motorcycle while impaired and carrying 10 grams of cocaine in his shoe, court records show. Filiberto, 34, elected to office in 2022, was charged with possession of cocaine, reckless driving,...
PALM BAY, FL

