Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Saginaw-area team, individual wrestling district champions
Six Saginaw-area wrestling programs brought home district championships, surviving to compete in the Michigan high school team wrestling regional tournaments Wednesday. In Division 3, three Saginaw-area teams will head to Birch Run for a Division 3 regional tournament, with Alma, Birch Run and Freeland earning district titles.
Check out Saginaw’s top athletic performances, vote for Athlete of Week
The Michigan high school winter tournaments have begun, with wrestlers heading into the regional tournaments for both team and individuals. As basketball heads into its final weeks of the regular season, the stage is set for high school athletes to put their talents on display and vie for tournament success and Saginaw Athlete of the Week honors.
Nearly 100 employers attending Northwood University’s Feb. 16 job fair
MIDLAND, MI — Midland’s Northwood University is hosting a career fair with more than 90 employers participating this week. The employment and networking event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Hach Student Life Center, located in Bennett Sports Center, on the Northwood campus, 4000 Whiting Drive.
Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
Saginaw Valley State University art professor receives ‘Distinguished Servant of Public Education’ award
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- J. Blake Johnson has been teaching at Saginaw Valley State University for roughly 16 years, impacting hundreds of students through the Cardinal Solutions program. Now, he’s being recognized for the work done through the program he helped form. According to a release by the university, Johnson...
Tropical shirts, record warmth before the late-week snowstorm
Record warmth will be felt at a few cities Tuesday afternoon. A record warm morning will be felt many places Wednesday morning. Saginaw has a good chance at tying a record set over 100 years ago in 1918. Tuesday afternoon’s high temperature at Saginaw should hit 49 degrees. This would tie the old record of 49 degrees set back on February 14, 1918.
Last dance? Saginaw High earns win over Arthur Hill in possible rivalry finale
SAGINAW, MI – The possible final game probably wasn’t the best. But it was typical Saginaw High-Arthur Hill, filled with dunks, blocked shots, steals, screaming fans, a sold-out gym and defensive intensity that would melt the souls of the average athlete.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
Henry Marsh, one of America’s first Black mayors, featured in Saginaw museum
SAGINAW, MI — Jimmy Greene will tell you, 12 years after he delivered a eulogy at the funeral of Henry Marsh, the longtime Saginaw leader in many ways remains alive and well. “People like Henry Marsh can’t die — not really,” said Greene, a longtime member of the region’s...
Celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 at the Krzysiak’s House Paczki Polka Palooza Party
BAY CITY, MI — Calling all paczki lovers: Bay City’s Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant will celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 with its annual Paczki Polka Palooza Party Tuesday, Feb. 21. The party, to take place from 5 a.m. to noon on Fat Tuesday, will include a breakfast buffet...
Jim Gaffigan, Blippi and more acts coming soon to The Dow Event Center
SAGINAW, MI — From Jim Gaffigan’s “Dark Pale Tour” to children’s entertainer Blippi, here are some of the acts and shows coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s Dow Event Center:. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. 6 p.m. Friday, March 3. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Arthur Hill takes advantage of Forrest-less Saginaw High
SAGINAW, MI – When a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, philosophers debate whether or not it makes a sound. But when a Forrest falls in the Saginaw High-Arthur Hill rivalry, everybody hears the sound.
Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
Honor your ‘crappy’ ex with a flaming bag of dog poop while helping out Midland rescue
MIDLAND, MI - For some, Valentine’s Day is a day of romance, fine dining and chocolates. For others, it is a day filled with loathing and bad memories. If you are in the latter category, a mid-Michigan pet rescue has you covered. The Midland County Pit Stop Animal Rescue,...
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
More closures planned for Independence Bridge throughout February
BAY CITY, MI - More closures are planned as the ball starts rolling on the Independence Bridge rehabilitation. Bay City Bridge Partners, the private company rehabilitating Independence Bridge, announced several closures for the structure. “We ask for your continued understanding as we prepare Independence Bridge for the shift of traffic...
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Lawsuit alleges Saginaw County Jail staff’s indifference caused Bay City inmate’s death
SAGINAW, MI — Four days before his son’s birth, Bay City resident Joshua A. Aldrich died on the floor of a Saginaw County Jail cell of a methamphetamine overdose. Now, a federal lawsuit is alleging jail staff were deliberately indifferent and stood by watching as Aldrich suffered an agonizing death.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0