Gwinnett County, GA

North Gwinnett track and field teams sweep Gary Billion Invitational titles

North Gwinnett’s boys and girls track and field teams won the rain-shortened, five-team Gary Billion Invitational on Saturday. The North girls had 152 points (East Forsyth was runner-up at 87) and the boys scored 100 points (South Forsyth was second at 93).
Ohio State makes the cut for 4-star athlete from Georgia

Ohio State is still in the running to land 4-star athlete Kylan Fox of Loganville, Georgia. On Sunday afternoon, Fox released his top 15 programs. The Buckeyes were the only Big Ten program to make the cut. Other top teams still under consideration include Alabama, Miami, Florida State, Colorado and Tennessee, amongst others.
COLUMBUS, OH
PREP ROUNDUP: Buford wins nine-team gymnastics meet

WINDER — Buford won a nine-team gymnastics meet Saturday at Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy. The Wolves had a season-best score of 111 points to hold off runner-up North Oconee (109.4) and third-place North Forsyth (109).
BUFORD, GA
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett teams, Duluth girls, Berkmar boys clinch state berths

DULUTH — North Gwinnett defeated Duluth 56-46 Saturday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament, clinching a spot in the state tournament. Blake Seitz (16 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (13 points), Julian Walker (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Lane Vance (eight points, eight rebounds) led the way for the Bulldogs, who face Peachtree Ridge in Monday’s region tournament semifinals.
DULUTH, GA
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To Host Top QB Prospect This Spring

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs may be taking some deserved time off, but of course, recruiting never really stops. The “QUIET PERIOD” starts on March 1st, meaning it is “permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.”
ATHENS, GA
Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
ATHENS, GA
Mill Creek, Collins Hill girls basketball teams earn state tournament berths

BUFORD — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team clinched a Class AAAAAAA state tournament berth Friday with a 48-43 win over Dacula in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament opener. Bella Ragone led the Hawks with 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Kayla Harper had 11 points and six rebounds. Andreonia Doe (six points, seven rebounds, two steals), Kendall Wilson (five points, four rebounds, three steals) and Caroline Cadena (four points, four assists).
HOSCHTON, GA
March to Macon: Region Tournament Winners

Josh Tec is a Georgia State graduate with a degree in journalism. Tec aspires to work in basketball media as his career continues. At Georgia State, he graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors and was recognized as a leader in the classroom. Outside of basketball, Tec loves movies and perpetually seeks out his next favorite film.
ATLANTA, GA
Lindsey Pak next in line of talented Peachtree Ridge girls golfers

Peachtree Ridge golf coach Bill McAuliffe remembers that when Lindsey Pak joined the Lions two springs ago, she was young and inexperienced. But Pak’s lack of seasoning didn’t hold her back. “She was on a team that finished second at state — two girls went Division I and...
SUWANEE, GA
Most People Don’t Know The Meaning Behind These 14 Georgia Town Names

Here in the Peach State, we can get a little quirky. In fact, some outsiders might feel like Georgia has its own language because some of our phrases can be so strange. It’s not just our day-to-day language, either. Even some of our county and city names are a little strange. Here are 14 of the weirdest town names in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson tops Peachtree Ridge

LOGANVILLE — Grayson's baseball team defeated Peachtree Ridge 5-2 on Friday. Grayson's Jayson Barber (1-0) got the win in the mound, while the Rams' offense was led by Kevin McConaghy and Tyler Phillips.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Georgia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Looking for a hidden gem BBQ restaurant in Georgia? We’ve got the perfect small town spot for you! About 30 minutes outside of Augusta lies the little town of Keysville. The town has got a population of under 500 people, so you might not be expecting too much of interest to be within the city limits. To ignore Keysville is to make a mistake, though, because this place is home to Country Boys Cooking, a delicious spot with some of the best BBQ in Georgia. The no-frills spot opened up in 2005 and has been drawing in visitors and locals alike ever since thanks to its amazing BBQ and tasty sides.
KEYSVILLE, GA

