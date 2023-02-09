ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Hoops Rumors

Former Heat center to sign with 76ers

Philadelphia wasn’t able to find a backup center before last week’s trade deadline, so it’s turning to Dedmon, who has filled that role for numerous teams throughout his 10-year NBA career. The 33-year-old has played for seven franchises, including an 11-game stint with the Sixers in 2013-14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

5 free agents Eagles must re-sign after losing Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. Now attention turns to the Eagles’ offseason where the team must figure out how to get back to the Big Game next year. That road to Super Bowl 58 starts with general manager Howie Roseman and company re-signing a few key Eagles free agents. Here we’ll look at the five free agents the Eagles must bring back after losing Super Bowl 57, including Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market

The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy