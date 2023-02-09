Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Nets turned down three-way trade to acquire Bam Adebayo, dump Ben Simmons: Report
According to the New York Daily News, the Nets had the framework of a three-way trade that would bring in Bam Adebayo and shed Ben Simmons, but they called it off.
BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing recent Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon.
RUMOR: Miles Bridges’ role in Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels trade to Sixers, revealed
The Charlotte Hornets didn’t make too much noise during what turned out to be a frenetic NBA trade deadline. More than a few folks out there expected the Hornets to be sellers ahead of the deadline, only to be left disappointed by the fact that Charlotte only ended up offloading two role players in exchange for future second-round picks.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Stars Via Buyouts
The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster quite a bit at the trade deadline. Here are 3 stars they could pick up in the buyout market to make themselves even better.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Sixers: 3 Names to Keep an Eye on as Buyout Market Forms
The buyout market is forming, and the Sixers are going to be active.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
4 backup big men Sixers should take a look at on the buyout market
The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the deadline when they moved Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal that netted them Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also brought Philadelphia below the luxury tax line. The move gives the Sixers another...
Former Heat center to sign with 76ers
Philadelphia wasn’t able to find a backup center before last week’s trade deadline, so it’s turning to Dedmon, who has filled that role for numerous teams throughout his 10-year NBA career. The 33-year-old has played for seven franchises, including an 11-game stint with the Sixers in 2013-14.
Look: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About The Brooklyn Nets' Performance Today
The Brooklyn Nets' win over the Chicago Bulls mere hours after trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant away could easily be seen as a fluke. But the Brooklyn Nets' have the people talking a lot more right now. Going up against the 35-19 Philadelphia 76ers today, many thought the Nets might get ...
Frank Reich, Panthers hire 16-year NFL veteran as QB coach
Now that Frank Reich has been officially introduced as the Carolina Panthers next head coach, he is now busy building out his staff. Reich and the Panthers’ latest coaching move was bringing in an NFL quarterback who played in the NFL for 16 years. The Panthers have hired Josh...
5 free agents Eagles must re-sign after losing Super Bowl 57
The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. Now attention turns to the Eagles’ offseason where the team must figure out how to get back to the Big Game next year. That road to Super Bowl 58 starts with general manager Howie Roseman and company re-signing a few key Eagles free agents. Here we’ll look at the five free agents the Eagles must bring back after losing Super Bowl 57, including Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl
There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win...
"I've always said that Timmy can be the best player in the NBA" - When Ray Allen declared Tim Thomas was better than Glenn Robinson
Ray Allen made a bold claim while playing for the Bucks
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
Eagles Activate Noteworthy Player On Eve Of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles should be at full strength for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Eagles list just one player, reserve receiver Britain Covey, on their final injury report, the team announced on the eve of the big game that it will get a ...
Comments / 0