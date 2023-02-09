ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
MLB extra inning rules, explained: Baseball is screwed after 9 frames

MLB’s Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted in favor of the extra inning “ghost runner” rule being made permanent for the foreseeable future. The NFL season is officially over after Super Bowl 57, which had baseball fans decreeing that it was officially baseball season. It certainly helped with the fact that a variety of players on all 30 MLB teams began appearing at spring training facilities to prepare for the upcoming season. While fans will take in spring training games, it won’t be too long until Opening Day on March 30.
