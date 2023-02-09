MLB’s Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted in favor of the extra inning “ghost runner” rule being made permanent for the foreseeable future. The NFL season is officially over after Super Bowl 57, which had baseball fans decreeing that it was officially baseball season. It certainly helped with the fact that a variety of players on all 30 MLB teams began appearing at spring training facilities to prepare for the upcoming season. While fans will take in spring training games, it won’t be too long until Opening Day on March 30.

4 HOURS AGO