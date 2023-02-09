Two separate semi-truck crashes in Lexington shut down sections of interstate

A section of the interstate in Lexington was blocked off Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi truck, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash happened on I-75 northbound at the northern split, the traffic management center reported. Officials have shut down all lanes of traffic except the furthest right lane, restricting access to I-64 westbound.

The traffic management center said a tractor-trailer went off the roadway. The extent of the injuries involved is unknown.

Just a few miles down on I-64, a separate tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road at mile-marker 74.6, according to the traffic management center. Officials there have the right lane blocked.

This story is developing and might be updated.