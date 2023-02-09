ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Two separate semi-truck crashes in Lexington shut down sections of interstate

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFlAv_0ki9UX1m00

A section of the interstate in Lexington was blocked off Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi truck, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash happened on I-75 northbound at the northern split, the traffic management center reported. Officials have shut down all lanes of traffic except the furthest right lane, restricting access to I-64 westbound.

The traffic management center said a tractor-trailer went off the roadway. The extent of the injuries involved is unknown.

Just a few miles down on I-64, a separate tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road at mile-marker 74.6, according to the traffic management center. Officials there have the right lane blocked.

This story is developing and might be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

SUV flipped over on Tiverton Way, charges likely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a single vehicle that occurred on Sunday. At 4:45 p.m. on East Tiverton Way, an SUV had reportedly flipped over, prompting Lexington police to be called to the scene. Lt. Boyles told FOX 56 that initial investigations at the scene...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning. State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Leestown Road in Lexington. Police say the car hit the man near Bradley Lane around 6 a.m. Friday. The man was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Crews rushed him to the hospital. His injuries...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Early-morning fire leaves one dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early-morning fire in Lexington has left one person dead, according to Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department. Major Roberts said the fire at 225 12th Street appears to have been started by an unhoused individual who was trying to get warm in the stairwell of the apartment complex. The victim’s name has not been released.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies in apartment complex fire Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a house fire early this morning. The Lexington fire department says crews responded to 225 12th street to a structure fire around 4 a.m. When crews arrived they found a woman dead. Fire officials say it appears the woman was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in fire in Lexington apartment stairwell

Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to 12th Street to address reports of a fire. Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to 12th Street to address reports of a fire. Lexington VA Hospital gets new leader. The Lexington Veteran Administration Hospital is getting a new leader.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
CYNTHIANA, KY
WKYT 27

Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies man stabbed to death in Owingsville

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bath County coroner has identified the man found dead in Owingsville on Saturday. According to Coroner Andrew Owens, the victim is 41-year-old Christopher Bussell of Bath County. Officials tell us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman accused of stabbing man, endangering police gets $75K bond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A bond has been set for a Lexington woman accused of stabbing a man and endangering police and firefighters. On Wednesday, a bond of $75,000 was set for Lasielle White. White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
447
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy