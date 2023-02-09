Read full article on original website
Prosecutors Claim Alec Baldwin Was 'Talking On His Cellphone' During 'Rust' Set Firearms Training
Prosecutors claim Alec Baldwin acted negligently in mandatory firearms training sessions on the production of Rust, from being "distracted" to flat out skipping sessions. Both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, January 31, following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragic death after the It's Complicated actor accidentally discharged a live round on set. A statement of probable cause against the 64-year-old claimed "Baldwin was provided only minimal training" with the weapons, noting that he did not attend the mandatory training before filming began. Gutierrez-Reed reportedly told authorities she'd pushed for the Boss Baby voice actor...
Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in a deadly movie set shooting were politically motivated.
Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Statement With Sweatshirt After He Was Charged for 2021 ‘Rust’ Shooting: PHOTO
Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has come out with a single-word statement on a large sweatshirt. Baldwin does this after her husband was charged in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting. On the front of a green sweatshirt, Hilaria Baldwin has the word “empathy” in big capital letters. The photo comes from Friday morning. Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
How Long Could Alec Baldwin Spend in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin could potentially face years in prison due to the on-set shooting during the filming of 'Rust.' Here's how long he could spend behind bars.
Halyna Hutchins’ Family Responds to Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
As the world continues to react to the news of Alec Baldwin receiving involuntary manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the cinematographer’s family has issued a statement about the announcement. Attorney Brian J. Parish, on behalf of the Hutchins family, released the statement...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told The Daily Beast. The manner of death, the office said, was an accident.The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where...
Secret lair was uncovered by cops in case linked to JonBenét Ramsey after dad told how he feared attacker watched family
POLICE investigating a horrific child sex attack that could be linked to the murder of JonBenét Ramsey found evidence of a secret lair the culprit may have been hiding in to spy on his 12-year-old victim. Nine months after the mysterious murder of six-year-old JonBenét, a young girl who...
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer claims she was 'stretched too thin'
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, said his client was 'stretched too thin' and had asked for more time to focus on her armorer duties but was denied.
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years
The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Alec Baldwin Slammed By Santa Fe D.A. For Trying To “Distract” From Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting With “Fancy Lawyers” & New Motions – Update
UPDATE, 2:02 PM: Alec Baldwin and his “fancy attorneys” may want to gut the involuntary manslaughter charges against both the actor and the Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office today brusquely called out the high-profile defendant for trying to “distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death.” Following a motion filed in New Mexico court Friday by Baldwin’s NYC-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan lawyers to have the “firearm enhancement” statute and its maximum sentence of...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
'Yellowstone' actor Q'orianka Kilcher beats fraud charges with Depp attorney's help
'Yellowstone' actor Q'orianka Kilcher is in the clear in her workers' comp fraud case. Johnny Depp attorney Camille Vasquez was in her corner.
Alec Baldwin lawyers bid to disqualify special prosecutor in Rust death case
Legal team says Andrea Reeb’s position as elected state politician prohibits her from holding authority in judicial capacity
Autopsy revealed for New Jersey kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave
A New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave was the victim of homicide, an autopsy revealed. Luz Hernandez, 33, died as a result of blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck, the Hudson County Prosecution’s Office said in a statement. Hernandez’s death was initially described as “suspicious” before it was officially determined to be a homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday. Cesar Santana, 36 and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, are facing charges of desecrating and concealing human remains in the case. Mr Santana, who, according to ABC News, is...
