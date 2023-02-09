Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna grabs crotch, smells fingers during Super Bowl halftime show: ‘Stay classy!’
Rihanna pulled focus at Super Bowl 2023 with her highly anticipated halftime performance — and the announcement of her pregnancy — but some viewers were distracted by one part of the show many seemed to have missed. It appeared that during her first time back onstage in seven years, the “Lift Me Up” singer grabbed her crotch and then smelled her hand. Before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, the pop icon performed some of her greatest hits, kicking off her show with “Bitch Better Have My Money” followed by a jam-packed setlist including “Work,” “Diamonds,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We...
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
Rihanna's Brother Rorrey Fenty Declares Super Bowl LVII is a 'Rihanna Concert' Ahead of Halftime Show
It's a family affair for Rihanna!
NME
Rihanna has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times
Rihanna has said she has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Complex
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Forget Rihanna’s Pregnancy, The Real Halftime Star Was ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Cutting Loose
Rihanna’s American Sign Language interpreter looked like she was having more fun than the superstar during her Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. After the hype of the singer’s baby reveal died down, videos quickly circulated on social media showing the interpreter cutting loose during the anticipated show.
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Dad JAY-Z at the 2023 Super Bowl — See the Photos!
JAY-Z made the Super Bowl a family outing, stepping out with daughter Blue Ivy to cheer on Rihanna in her halftime performance JAY-Z brought a special guest along to watch the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sunday, the rapper, 53, attended the year's biggest football game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona alongside 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. JAY-Z also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé. JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted ahead of kickoff, both sporting all-black outfits featuring graphic T-shirts and sunglasses. Blue Ivy topped...
Prevention
‘Family Feud’ Fans Say Lori Harvey ‘Plays No Games’ in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
NME
Machine Gun Kelly was electrocuted during pre-Super Bowl 2023 performance
Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he was electrocuted during a pre-Super Bowl performance this Friday (February 10). The singer – real name Colson Baker – headlined the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend, hosted ahead of the Super Bowl final playoff in Glendale yesterday (February 12).
thezoereport.com
Rihanna’s Latest Look Brought All The Drama Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance
We’re in the middle of New York Fashion Week madness, but one can’t forget about another major event going down on Sunday, Feb. 12: the Super Bowl LVII. Over 100 million viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles, although the real draw for us non-sports folks (myself included) is always the halftime performance. This year, Rihanna will take the stage and in preparation for her big moment, on Feb. 9 she attended a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center to promote the show. While on stage, Rihanna wore lace-up python heels from Gianvito Rossi — a label beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton.
Is there lip-syncing during the Super Bowl halftime performance? Here’s how to tell
Some singers need to (or prefer to) rely on a backup vocal track when performing live to guarantee a flawless vocal performance.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl commercials ranked: The top five ads from Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57
The Super Bowl might be the only broadcast in which viewers don't get up for refills or restroom breaks during the commercials. Companies pay big money for that air time, so why not give people something to look forward to?. As is always the case, a number of the commercials...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Comments / 0