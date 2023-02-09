Read full article on original website
Insperity (NSP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Surge Y/Y
NSP - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed. Adjusted earnings (excluding 22 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.21 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33% and rose more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $1.49 billion...
Chemours (CC) Posts Break-Even Q4 Earnings, Sales Miss
CC - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2022 net loss of $97 million or 65 cents per share against the year-ago quarter's earnings of $1.40. Barring one-time items, CC posted break-even results in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 15 cents. The company’s net sales in the...
Vishay (VSH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y
VSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, which rose 11.3% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. Revenues of $855.3 million increased 1.4% year over year. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $881 million.
Magellan's (MMP) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
MMP - Free Report) , a diversified energy infrastructure provider, reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income per unit of $1.06, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 and the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.24 per unit. The reason of this underperformance was the low operating margin of the refined products segment that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Annaly (NLY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 6.3%
NLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The figure declined from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company’s shares have lost 6.3% since the announcement of results last week. A challenging...
Martin Marietta (MLM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
MLM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and revenues (products and services) topped the same by 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis, the earnings of this aggregates producer increased 10.4%. Products and services revenues rose 14.9%. Total quarterly revenues (including Product and Services and Freight revenues) were up 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Fidelity National (FIS) Q4 Earnings Beat on Banking Business
FIS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. However, the bottom line declined 11% year over year. Revenues inched up 1% year over year to $3,714 million. The top line beat the consensus mark by...
Horace Mann (HMN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Shares Dip
HMN - Free Report) incurred fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 11 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.03 per share earned in the year-ago quarter. Shares of HMN lost 0.2% in the last three trading sessions, reflecting the soft performance.
CNO Financial's (CNO) Shares Rise 2% on Q4 Earnings Beat
CNO - Free Report) have gained 1.7% since it reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 7. The quarterly results benefited on the back of improved annuity collected premiums, higher direct-to-consumer life sales and a declining level of benefits and expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by reduced insurance policy income and net investment income.
Equinor (EQNR) Tops on Q4 Earnings, Hikes Ordinary Dividend
EQNR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1.36 per share. Total quarterly revenues increased to $34,321 million from $32,608 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the top line missed...
Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
IR - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 20, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.8%.
Carrier's (CARR) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Beat Estimates
CARR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure decreased by 9.1% year over year. Net sales of $5.1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08 billion. However, the figure decreased by 1%...
3 Insurers Set to Outperform Estimates This Earnings Season
AIG - Free Report) , Manulife Financial Corporation (. PRI - Free Report) , which are poised to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), #3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Assertio (ASRT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ASRT - Free Report) marketed drugs when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. Assertio Holdings’ earnings surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 54.96%. In the last reported quarter, ASRT witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 14.29%.
IRadimed (IRMD) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
IRMD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
TechTarget (TTGT) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TTGT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.93%. A...
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.32%. A...
Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A...
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Molina (MOH) Q4 Earnings
MOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.22 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.10, compared to $2.88 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.06, the EPS surprise was +0.99%.
