Ohio State

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

By Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state.

As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity.

At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more than 13,000 Ohio homes were without power — mostly in the northern part of the state, including more than 6,000 in Cuyahoga County. AEP outages hit Columbus in the afternoon, with AEP at one point reporting more than 3,100 homes without power in Franklin County.

A Downtown Columbus street sign damaged from high winds on Feb. 9, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Kerry Charles)

AEP reported outages in the following counties as of 7:30 a.m.:

  • Franklin – 6
  • Ross – 58
  • Pickaway – 9
  • Licking – 170
  • Hocking – 183
  • Pike – 49
  • Vinton – 45
  • Perry – 180
  • Muskingum – 29
  • Jackson – 60

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison reported outages in the following counties as of 7:30 a.m.:

  • Delaware — 5

You can check Ohio power outages by each electric company below. South Central Power outages can be monitored here .

AEP

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison

Union Rural Electric

