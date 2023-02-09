ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Disturbance call leads to the arrest of Tennessee fugitive in Concordia Parish

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdX1T_0ki9T9D200

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a wanted Tennessee fugitive, who was located on the property of a local church.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 2 AM, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle that activated the security cameras at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church. Upon arrival, authorities located a parked U-Haul cargo truck near the church’s vans with its gas cap open.

Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the U-Haul was occupied by a Black male and a White female. Both subjects exited the vehicle and allegedly advised authorities that the truck was nearly out of gas and they needed a place to park for the night.

Authorities were able to identify the male subject as 32-year-old William C. Tarrant, even after he allegedly provided a false name and date of birth. Once Tarrant was identified, officials learned that he was a wanted fugitive from Tennessee.

Deputies also learned that Tarrant has a very extensive criminal history that includes multiple charges of Forcible Rape, False Imprisonment, Promotion of Prostitution, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, and many other charges.

Tarrant was wanted by Tennesse authorities for Possession of Stolen Property, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation.

Tarrant is being held at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and waiting to be extradited to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities confirmed that the female subject was not charged with any crime.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: The Wellspring

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Valerie Bowman and Christine Oliveaux with The Wellspring joined Ashley Doughty in the studio. Valerie and Christine share details about a virtual event happening in honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. For more information, watch the video above.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
SAINT FRANCIS, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
EPPS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
MARKSVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Bayou Jamb

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Patti Thurmon, director of Bayou Jamb, sits down with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Patti shares with viewers details about the Bayou Jamb baseball jamboree on February 18, 2023. For more information on this event, watch the video above.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX
deltadailynews.com

Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility

Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fatal Natchez house fire believed to be accidental

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – State Fire Marshal investigators believe a fatal fire in Natchez was accidental. The fire killed Dr. Ruby As-Sabor who retired from the Natchez Adams School District in 2021. The Natchez Democrat reported the fire happened on Sunday, February 5 at As-Sabor’s home in the Morgantown neighborhood. Investigators believe the fire started […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Dive team searches river for worker’s body in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water. The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy