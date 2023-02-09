ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

North Carolina AG won’t defend abortion pill restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won’t defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein’s office said Monday. The decision...
New Mexico lawmakers put future of PED to voters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers are trying to replace the state’s Public Education Department (PED) and its secretary with a state Board of Education and a superintendent. They point to all the PED secretaries coming and going over the past twenty years, and their political influence. Lawmakers want voters to overhaul the system. “We need to […]
New Mexico legislators consider creating cannabis police

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry is booming, according to sales data. Since recreational sales began in 2021, retailers have sold hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth. But does the industry need more oversight? That’s one question legislators are considering. And House Bill 233 proposes a way to enforce cannabis rules. The bill, sponsored […]
Teacher student loan bill passes Senate committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to expand the state’s teacher loan repayment program has cleared its first legislative hurdle. On Monday, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 325, which would help social workers and counselors working in public K-12 schools to pay back their student loans. Right now, the program is limited […]
ACLU files lawsuit in response to a prison attack video

Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday likely won’t be the busiest day at the Roundhouse, but there are some interesting bills being discussed in committee. February 11, legislators are set to consider several gun bills. Firearm offenses There’s already been intense debate at the Roundhouse around gun bills. But Saturday, the House Consumer & Public Affairs […]
Explora adult night focuses on Science of Wine

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Mars Wrigley fined after workers fell in chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Pennsylvania facility last year. The workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June 9, 2022....
Back-to-back storms bring snow, rain, and wind to New Mexico

Two storms will be bringing snow, rain, and strong winds to New Mexico through Wednesday. Heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains, while southern and eastern parts of the state will see potentially damaging winds. The first of two winter storm systems is moving through New Mexico Monday. It...
First of two storms impacting the state today

An upper level low pressure system is currently swirling over Arizona, beginning to push into the western parts of the state and into southern Colorado. This storm system will continue to push into New Mexico, bringing widespread valley rain and higher elevation mountain snow. Winds will be gusty across the south/southwest with Wind Advisories in effect. Temperatures will continue to drop as the storm crosses the state.
Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week

The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
Warm Sunday, turning stormy this week

What a super Super Bowl Sunday! High temps soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro and middle to upper 60s south and east. The clouds cleared away for northern and western NM, however, clouds and even lighter sprinkles fell for parts of the southeast corner. Hope you enjoyed the warmth since two major winter storms are on their way this week. The first one arrives Monday afternoon with mountain snow north, valley rain for the evening commute, and high wind gusts over southern NM.
