Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
North Carolina AG won’t defend abortion pill restrictions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won’t defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein’s office said Monday. The decision...
New Mexico lawmakers move on gender identity protections in ‘Human Rights Act’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to expand New Mexico’s Human Rights Act has moved forward in the legislative process. But not everyone is in favor of the bill as a recent weekend debate indicated. Saturday, February 11, legislators in the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee debated House Bill 207. Sponsored by a handful […]
New Mexico lawmakers put future of PED to voters
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers are trying to replace the state’s Public Education Department (PED) and its secretary with a state Board of Education and a superintendent. They point to all the PED secretaries coming and going over the past twenty years, and their political influence. Lawmakers want voters to overhaul the system. “We need to […]
KRQE News 13
After wearing traditional garment on the Tennessee house floor, lawmaker told to look for a new career
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee House GOP sent a message to a freshman Democratic state representative on Friday: Follow the rules or explore options outside of the General Assembly. “If you don’t like rules, perhaps you should explore a different career opportunity that’s main purpose is not creating...
New Mexico legislators consider creating cannabis police
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry is booming, according to sales data. Since recreational sales began in 2021, retailers have sold hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth. But does the industry need more oversight? That’s one question legislators are considering. And House Bill 233 proposes a way to enforce cannabis rules. The bill, sponsored […]
Teacher student loan bill passes Senate committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to expand the state’s teacher loan repayment program has cleared its first legislative hurdle. On Monday, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 325, which would help social workers and counselors working in public K-12 schools to pay back their student loans. Right now, the program is limited […]
KRQE News 13
ACLU files lawsuit in response to a prison attack video
ACLU files lawsuit in response to a prison attack …. ACLU files lawsuit in response to a prison attack video. Trial begins for former Albuquerque Police Officer …. Trial begins for former Albuquerque Police Officer accused of rape. State lawmakers want more transparency on who uses …. State lawmakers want...
Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm legislation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday likely won’t be the busiest day at the Roundhouse, but there are some interesting bills being discussed in committee. February 11, legislators are set to consider several gun bills. Firearm offenses There’s already been intense debate at the Roundhouse around gun bills. But Saturday, the House Consumer & Public Affairs […]
Mississippi sees 1,000% increase in syphilis cases in newborns, state health officer says
With the number of congenital syphilis cases rising in Mississippi, doctors across the Mid-South are expressing their concerns.
KRQE News 13
Explora adult night focuses on Science of Wine
Https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/explora-adult-night-focuses-on-science-of-wine/. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/explora-adult-night-focuses-on-science-of-wine/. Trial begins for former Albuquerque Police Officer …. Trial begins for former Albuquerque Police Officer accused of rape. State lawmakers want more transparency on who uses …. State lawmakers want more transparency on who uses funds, and for what. New Mexico lawmakers want voters to decide the future...
KRQE News 13
Grant's Monday Evening Forecast
Back-to-back storms bring snow, rain, and wind to New Mexico. State lawmakers want more transparency on who uses …. State lawmakers want more transparency on who uses funds, and for what. New Mexico lawmakers want voters to decide the future …. New Mexico lawmakers want voters to decide the future...
KRQE News 13
Mars Wrigley fined after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Pennsylvania facility last year. The workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June 9, 2022....
Head-on crash on US 54 kills two, New Mexico State Police say
The crash took place between Tularosa and Carrizozo.
IRS: New Mexicans won’t need to pay federal taxes on rebates or relief payments
The state's tax department is telling residents to file as soon as they can.
KRQE News 13
Back-to-back storms bring snow, rain, and wind to New Mexico
Two storms will be bringing snow, rain, and strong winds to New Mexico through Wednesday. Heavy snow will fall in the northern mountains, while southern and eastern parts of the state will see potentially damaging winds. The first of two winter storm systems is moving through New Mexico Monday. It...
KRQE News 13
First of two storms impacting the state today
An upper level low pressure system is currently swirling over Arizona, beginning to push into the western parts of the state and into southern Colorado. This storm system will continue to push into New Mexico, bringing widespread valley rain and higher elevation mountain snow. Winds will be gusty across the south/southwest with Wind Advisories in effect. Temperatures will continue to drop as the storm crosses the state.
KRQE Chief Meteorologist breaks down New Mexico’s back-to-back Valentine’s Day storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heading into Valentine’s Day, New Mexico is looking at back-to-back storm systems moving through the majority of the state. Winds have started to pick up in the metro-area Monday afternoon and by Tuesday evening, some snow could be on the way. So what can you expect? KRQE News 13 Chief Meteorologist sat […]
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Warm Sunday, turning stormy this week
What a super Super Bowl Sunday! High temps soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro and middle to upper 60s south and east. The clouds cleared away for northern and western NM, however, clouds and even lighter sprinkles fell for parts of the southeast corner. Hope you enjoyed the warmth since two major winter storms are on their way this week. The first one arrives Monday afternoon with mountain snow north, valley rain for the evening commute, and high wind gusts over southern NM.
Comments / 0