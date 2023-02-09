ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

qcitymetro.com

When Destiny Called

The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

An affordable housing expansion could be on the way to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More affordable housing could be on its way to Columbia. The city’s community development committee discussed options throughout the city this past week. “There are a lot of residential lots that are vacant that have either been owned by the city or have been owned by corporations for some time,” Columbia Assistant City Manager Missy Gentry said.
COLUMBIA, SC
theblockcharlotte.com

Shane Beamer: The Passion I Have For South Carolina Is Real

The Head Coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks Football team joined The Kyle Bailey Show on Friday as he discussed how eventful the last few weeks have been for the program from recruiting to staff changes. The conversation with Shane started with how the Gamecocks are really doing strong in...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Doko Ribfest fires up in March

Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Outfit On Sunday

South Carolina's Dawn Staley is known to make some waves with her courtside fits and she turned more heads with her latest one on Sunday. Per SportsCenter, the star coach was spotted rocking an OG Randall Cunningham jersey in that iconic white and Kelly green. The sports world reacted to Dawn's ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WAFB.com

BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina

Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCBD Count on 2

Shaw Air Force Base to conduct nighttime flying exercise

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base will conduct a night flying exercise over Sumter, South Carolina next week. Officials with the air force base said Friday that residents living in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aircraft noise during the nighttime hours of February 13-17 as they conduct a flying training […]
SUMTER, SC
itinyhouses.com

240 Sf Tiny Home Has King Loft, Is Packed With Amenities

Pre-wired for solar power and with lots of USB and electric outlets all throughout the space, this 240 sf tiny home is a gorgeous, spacious tiny home ready for full time living. The house is partially furnished and packed with amenities, making it virtually a turnkey ready space. Sounds like...
GASTON, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Richland County child found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

New Dollar General open in Manning

Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 3813 Greeleyville Hwy in Manning is now open!. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Manning location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
MANNING, SC

