4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college. The deadline for students to apply is May 10,...
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
An affordable housing expansion could be on the way to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More affordable housing could be on its way to Columbia. The city’s community development committee discussed options throughout the city this past week. “There are a lot of residential lots that are vacant that have either been owned by the city or have been owned by corporations for some time,” Columbia Assistant City Manager Missy Gentry said.
South Carolina Now Leads For Jonathan Paylor
After an interview with Sports Talk SC, four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor named South Carolina his top school.
theblockcharlotte.com
Shane Beamer: The Passion I Have For South Carolina Is Real
The Head Coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks Football team joined The Kyle Bailey Show on Friday as he discussed how eventful the last few weeks have been for the program from recruiting to staff changes. The conversation with Shane started with how the Gamecocks are really doing strong in...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
coladaily.com
Doko Ribfest fires up in March
Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Outfit On Sunday
South Carolina's Dawn Staley is known to make some waves with her courtside fits and she turned more heads with her latest one on Sunday. Per SportsCenter, the star coach was spotted rocking an OG Randall Cunningham jersey in that iconic white and Kelly green. The sports world reacted to Dawn's ...
WAFB.com
BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina
Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
Shaw Air Force Base to conduct nighttime flying exercise
SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base will conduct a night flying exercise over Sumter, South Carolina next week. Officials with the air force base said Friday that residents living in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aircraft noise during the nighttime hours of February 13-17 as they conduct a flying training […]
itinyhouses.com
240 Sf Tiny Home Has King Loft, Is Packed With Amenities
Pre-wired for solar power and with lots of USB and electric outlets all throughout the space, this 240 sf tiny home is a gorgeous, spacious tiny home ready for full time living. The house is partially furnished and packed with amenities, making it virtually a turnkey ready space. Sounds like...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
WIS-TV
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina man selling French bulldog fatally shot at meeting spot
SOUTH CAROLINA - A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said. According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and...
swishappeal.com
Recap: No. 1 South Carolina makes super statement behind Cardoso/Boston duo
After Aliyah Boston blocked an Alexis Morris fast-break layup attempt with 5:25 remaining and Boston’s No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks up 75-57 on Morris’ No. 3 LSU Tigers, Morris got up from the floor and patted Boston on the back. Morris would finish with a game-high 23 points,...
What we now know after the LSU Tigers loss to South Carolina
The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team locked horns with South Carolina, in a battle of unbeatens, on Sunday afternoon. After watching the Bayou Bengals take their first loss of the season, we have some clarity on the way forward. The LSU Tigers can play with any team in the...
manninglive.com
New Dollar General open in Manning
Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 3813 Greeleyville Hwy in Manning is now open!. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Manning location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
