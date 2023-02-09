ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s

(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Ms. Sasha

A dog who is described as fast and loads of fun is looking for a new home. Ms. Sasha is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
Mix 97.9 FM

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
KXAN

What’s the oldest town in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
fox44news.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
ecowatch.com

Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants

Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
NewsTalk 1290

Say Howdy to These Adorable Texas-Inspired Baby Names

A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender. Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names. What's in a name?. To...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
