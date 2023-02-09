Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas GemAsh JurbergTexas State
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergCorpus Christi, TX
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley baby goes viral in a photoshoot, highlighting beauty in birth defect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A baby from the Brazos Valley went viral after a local photographer shared her work on Facebook. Shannon Morton has worked in photography for 12 years and owns her own studio in College Station. She is used to sharing her work with followers and sometimes getting a few dozen interactions.
Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know
Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?. I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
everythinglubbock.com
Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s
(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
Central Texas mother honors daughter by helping other parents suffering from child loss
TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas mother that suffered the loss of her child is working to help other parents who may find themselves in similar situations. Anna Doherty and her husband, Kevin, lost their second child, Daisy, this last summer. Now Anna is working to honor Daisy's legacy.
fox4news.com
Dog of the Day: Ms. Sasha
A dog who is described as fast and loads of fun is looking for a new home. Ms. Sasha is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
KXAN
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
fox44news.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
Love (and salt) is in the air! Visit Corpus Christi launches Valentine's Day campaign
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nope, that's not the smell of Oso Bay dancing a dirty tango through your nostrils – it's love, and it's in the air all over South Texas!. Visit Corpus Christi's America Segura joined us live to spread the CCTX love with their new Valentine's Day campaign, which comes complete with merch, local date recommendations and more.
ecowatch.com
Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants
Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
Did you win? 2 $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
Well, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and while that means the Dallas Cowboys didn't (obviously) there still was some winning to be had over the Texas weekend.
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Land Owners in The State Of Texas?
Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed-filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is 80%...
Say Howdy to These Adorable Texas-Inspired Baby Names
A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender. Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names. What's in a name?. To...
4 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Texas over Super Bowl weekend
While the Kansas City Chiefs were busy winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, there were some Texans that did some winning over the weekend.
9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark
They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
