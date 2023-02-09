ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
Winrock Town Center | Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Winrock Town Center is an open-air mixed-use development under construction in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. The center is anchored by two Dillard's locations and a Regal 16-screen IMAX and RPX Theatre. The town center is located on the site of the original Winrock Shopping Center, which opened in 1961 as the first regional shopping mall in New Mexico.
Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe | Shopping mall in New Mexico

The Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe is an outdoor shopping mall owned by CBRE Group in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shopping center is the sole outlet mall for the state of New Mexico, and one of three malls within the city. The Santa Fe Factory Outlets was curated by...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste

Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
Tree thinning in Arroyo Mascaras to begin Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Public Works Department will begin trimming trees from the Arroyo Mascaras this Tuesday. The project will take place near Rosario Boulevard and may block parking and traffic in the area. Thinning the invasive species of Siberian elm and Tree...
KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update

[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Bernalillo County seeks employees through virtual job fair

“Our staff learned some things during January’s virtual job fair and hopefully so did our future employees who came to check it out,” says Bernadette Perez, director of Human Resources. “Keep an eye on our job board and when you see a job of interest, apply. Then come to the virtual job fair and meet the staff member trying to fill that job.”
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
