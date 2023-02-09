Read full article on original website
Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2023 celebration begins
The event got its start in the 70s!
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
APS asks for packaged underwear for drive benefiting students
School officials are asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear for this particular drive.
Santa Fe wants input about Ragle Park improvements
The public meeting is happening this upcoming Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Repeated break-ins at local nonprofit has participants scared to attend
A local nonprofit is tired of repeated break-ins.
KRQE News 13
Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste
Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
KRQE News 13
Tree thinning in Arroyo Mascaras to begin Tuesday
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Public Works Department will begin trimming trees from the Arroyo Mascaras this Tuesday. The project will take place near Rosario Boulevard and may block parking and traffic in the area. Thinning the invasive species of Siberian elm and Tree...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
A couple sent their dog to a trainer, but they were not expecting what happened next.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update
[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Bernalillo County seeks employees through virtual job fair
“Our staff learned some things during January’s virtual job fair and hopefully so did our future employees who came to check it out,” says Bernadette Perez, director of Human Resources. “Keep an eye on our job board and when you see a job of interest, apply. Then come to the virtual job fair and meet the staff member trying to fill that job.”
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
Lawsuit against City of Albuquerque by Victoria Martens’ family re-opened
The suit was filed by Victoria's grandparents, Pat and John Martens, in 2017 after her death.
