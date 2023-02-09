Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer graduates as CLEE, a (Certified Law Enforcement Executive)

LIMA — Two drug-related search warrants were executed earlier this week in Lima, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The first was executed Monday at 1133 Bahama Drive, Lima. Once the search was completed, suspected fentanyl and marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun and drug proceeds were recovered. One individual was detained at the time of the search but was later released.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO