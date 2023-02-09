ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer graduates as CLEE, a (Certified Law Enforcement Executive)

By Crawford County Now Staff
 4 days ago
crawfordcountynow.com

Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Reginald Canfield―White male, 45 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Canfield is wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections / Adult Parole Authority for sexual battery F3. He has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigates suspicious death in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood of southwest Columbus. Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of South Hague Avenue a little after 5:30 p.m. and found a body when they arrived. The male victim was pronounced dead shortly after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 28, charged in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday that sent a man to the hospital. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the legs and left foot. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One killed in Carey shooting

CAREY— The Carey Police Department received a 911 call concerning a shooting at Lindenwood Place. The arriving officer discovered a body in the street at the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Dr. The body was a male, and he was later pronounced deceased. At 11:41 PM, a...
CAREY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in attempted Madison Township abduction; suspect facing other charges in Hilliard incident

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl Friday morning in Madison Township. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is charged with kidnapping and importuning in Friday’s case, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ennemoser is also currently charged with allegedly exposing himself […]
HILLIARD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

License suspension recommended

MARION—The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has issued its recommendation concerning the future of former Marion Judge Jason D. Warner. A panel of three board members who do not serve in the same jurisdiction as Warner heard testimony from Warner and his wife via video conference because they are both incarcerated.
MARION, OH
13abc.com

Suspect in custody in Wyandot County murder, police say

CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating the murder of a man in the Village of Carey. The Carey Police Department said dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a shooting on Lindenwood place. When the officer arrived on scene, they discovered a man’s body in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim.
CAREY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police: No officer arrested

Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
MARION, OH
Lima News

Two drug search warrants served in Lima

LIMA — Two drug-related search warrants were executed earlier this week in Lima, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The first was executed Monday at 1133 Bahama Drive, Lima. Once the search was completed, suspected fentanyl and marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun and drug proceeds were recovered. One individual was detained at the time of the search but was later released.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after shooting in Carey

CAREY, Ohio — One man is dead following a shooting in Carey late Saturday. Carey Police responded to a call concerning a shooting at Lindenwood Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The arriving officer discovered a man's body laying in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police...
CAREY, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Pleasant Township crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
COLUMBUS, OH

