wegotthiscovered.com

Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
game-news24.com

The Hogwarts Legacy can have players visit Azkaban, but only if they meet specific requirements

There are several iconic spots players can visit in the Hogwarts Legacy, that are also in Harry Potter books and movies. The site is more memorable than other sites. However, a dangerous location for some players is Azkaban. It is a dungeon full of dangerous witches and wizards of the series. Player may visit this site in Legacy but they’ve got to meet specific requirements and meet the appropriate deadline for it to happen.
gameskinny.com

Hogwarts Legacy: All Common Room Locations

How to find all the house common rooms in Howarts Legacy. In the Harry Potter universe Hogwarts is a massive school, and that holds true in Hogwarts Legacy. Navigating the many corridors, courtyards, towers and spiraling staircases can leave players wondering: how do I find the house common room? Below we have all the common room locations for Hogwarts Legacy.
Polygon

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ side quest walkthrough

While walking around the Astronomy Wing in Hogwarts Legacy, you might run into Arthur Plummly, who gives you the quest “Cache in the Castle.” Arthur has two treasure maps, one for himself and one for you. Your map has three landmarks that’ll point you in the direction of treasure, but these landmarks can be tough to find. Read on to find out where the landmarks are and where to find the hidden treasure.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Where to Find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Looking for Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's what you need to know. Like any open world game, Hogwarts Legacy tasks players with tracking down a variety of items and collectibles. When it comes to the game's potion brewing mechanic, then these items and ingredients become even more crucial to get hold of.
Idaho8.com

Hogwarts Legacy breaks record before official release, despite controversy

The world of Harry Potter is getting new life. Hogwarts Legacy — the new open-world video game by Avalanche and Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, will be released Friday, to much anticipation. The single-player game has been five years in the making — experts put its budget...
The Game Haus

Gryffindor Exclusive Quest Hogwarts Legacy

Many media outlets and fans are praising Hogwarts Legacy. The game captures the essence of being a wizard in the Harry Potter Universe without really needing anyone from the original books or movies to make that so. Even though the game has just come out, fans are already looking up what to do and different aspects of the game. One of these is the Gryffindor Exclusive Quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is what it is and what to do on it.

